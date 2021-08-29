AGV : Receipt Of Complaint

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

RECEIPT OF COMPLAINT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Audit Committee of the Company (the "AC") had received a complaint from whistle-blower(s) (the "Complaint") concerning Mr Chua Wei Kee, the Executive Chairman of the Company (the "EC").

The AC has assessed the Complaint and taking into consideration the significant influence of the EC over the Group's Management and the need to keep the identity of the whistle-blower(s) confidential, has recommended for the EC to take a leave of absence (the "LOA") until completion of the investigation of the Complaint.

The LOA will allow the AC to conduct further investigations into the allegations made against the EC in the Complaint and ensure that where possible, the whistleblower(s) is protected against any detrimental or unfair treatment, especially in the day-to-day operations of the Group. The AC has reached out to Nexia TS Pte Ltd, the Company's current internal auditors, to assist in the said investigation.

The AC wishes to state for the record that as at the date of this Announcement, the matters set out in the Complaint have yet to be verified. As a matter of prudence however, the AC has determined that further investigations should be conducted. The AC will continue to review the situation as and when material development occurs.

The EC has agreed to the LOA. During this period of the LOA, Mr Goh Jay Ree, the General Manager of the Group, has been tasked by the Independent Directors to oversee operational matters and ensure the smooth running of the business and operations of the Group.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Independent Directors are of the view that the LOA is not expected to have a material adverse impact on the Group's business and operations. The EC has confirmed to the Board that he will, in the meanwhile, continue to provide financial support to the Group. Accordingly, the Independent Directors remain of the view that the Group is able to continue as a going concern on the following bases:

the Group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from its operations; and continued financial support from the Group's controlling shareholder and institutional lenders.

The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when there are material developments on the matter.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chong Kwang Shih

Lead Independent Director

AGV Group Limited

29 August 2021

