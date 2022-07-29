AGV : Receipt Of Notice Of Event Of Default

AGV GROUP LIMITED

RECEIPT OF NOTICE OF EVENT OF DEFAULT

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 28 February 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the update on the affairs of the following subsidiaries of the Company, including AGV Galvanizing (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("AGVS"). All capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Judicial Managers wish to announce that AGVS received a letter dated 27 July 2022 from the solicitors acting on behalf of DBS Bank Ltd. ("DBS"), in relation to the Repayment Agreement, as supplemented by the further agreement dated 22 September 2020. The letter acknowledges that the Company was ordered by the High Court of Singapore to be placed under judicial management and is insolvent. As such, (i) events of default have occurred under the Repayment Agreement; (ii) AGVS is in breach of the Repayment Agreement; and (iii) DBS exercises its right to terminate the Repayment Agreement.

As at the date of this announcement, neither AGVS nor the Company have received any letter of demand from DBS, or notice from any of the other institutional lenders in relation to the Repayment Agreement. The Judicial Managers and AGVS are seeking legal advice on its position vis-à-vis the letter.

The Judicial Managers will release further announcements as and when there are material developments on the above.

