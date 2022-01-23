AGV : Receipt Of Representations In Writing From Directors

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

RECEIPT OF REPRESENTATIONS IN WRITING FROM DIRECTORS

Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 14 December 2021 and 11 January 2022 in relation to an extraordinary general meeting requisitioned by shareholders (the "Earlier Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Earlier Announcements, in relation to the EGM called by the Requisitioning Persons pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act 1967 (the "Companies Act"), to be held by way of electronic means on 26 January 2022 at 1.00 p.m., for the purposes of considering the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM, which include, among others, the removal of two directors of the Company, namely, Mr Choong Yoon Fatt and Mr Wee Meng Seng Aloysius.

The Company has received representations in writing from Mr Choong Yoon Fatt and Mr Wee Meng Seng Aloysius dated 21 January 2022 pursuant to an exercise of their rights under Section 152(3) of the Companies Act (the "Representations").

A copy of the Representations is attached to this announcement.

The Company will update shareholders as and when there are material developments on this matter and as required under the Catalist Rules.

Trading in the Company's securities on the SGX-ST had been voluntarily suspended by the Company on 24 November 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chong Kwang Shih

Lead Independent Director

23 January 2022

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Kaeson Chui, Vice President at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05, Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, Telephone: (65) 6415 9886.

1