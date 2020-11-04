AGV : Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcements released on 21 February 2020, 23 March 2020, 25 March 2020, 2 April 2020, 23 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 18 May 2020, 20 May 2020, 29 May 2020, 5 June 2020, 12 June 2020 and 7 July 2020 in relation to the Rights Issue (the "Earlier Announcements") and in the offer information statement dated 12 June 2020 (the "Offer Information Statement").

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Earlier Announcements and the Offer

Information Statement.

The Board wishes to provide an update on the utilisation of the net proceeds of the Rights Issue, as follows:

Allocation of Net proceeds Net proceeds Allocation net proceeds utilised as at balance as at of net as a date of this date of this Use of net proceeds proceeds percentage announcement announcement S$'000 % S$'000 S$'000 General working capital(1) 2,138 41.9 1,796 342 Working capital and capital expenditure for the Group's operations in Malaysia(2) 2,970 58.1 2,189 781 Net Proceeds 5,108 100.0 3,985 1,123

Notes:

General working capital includes the administrative expenses, manpower costs, continuing listing expenses such as professional fees of the Group and such other trade and other payables. Working capital includes manpower costs, administrative expenses and other operating expense for the Group's operations in Malaysia. Capital expenditure includes the purchase of new, or upgrading of existing, machinery for zinc galvanizing purposes in the Group's operations in Malaysia.

The above utilisation of the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue is consistent with the intended use of net proceeds disclosed in the Offer Information Statement.

Subsequent to the aforementioned, as at the date of this announcement, the Company has a remaining balance of approximately S$1.123 million or approximately 22% from the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue.

The Board will continue to make periodic announcements on the utilisation of the balance of the net proceeds as and when such proceeds are materially deployed.

1