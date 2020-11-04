Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  AGV Group Limited    1A4   SG1DB3000005

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(1A4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGV : Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:21am EST

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcements released on 21 February 2020, 23 March 2020, 25 March 2020, 2 April 2020, 23 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 18 May 2020, 20 May 2020, 29 May 2020, 5 June 2020, 12 June 2020 and 7 July 2020 in relation to the Rights Issue (the "Earlier Announcements") and in the offer information statement dated 12 June 2020 (the "Offer Information Statement").

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Earlier Announcements and the Offer

Information Statement.

The Board wishes to provide an update on the utilisation of the net proceeds of the Rights Issue, as follows:

Allocation of

Net proceeds

Net proceeds

Allocation

net proceeds

utilised as at

balance as at

of net

as a

date of this

date of this

Use of net proceeds

proceeds

percentage

announcement

announcement

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

General working capital(1)

2,138

41.9

1,796

342

Working capital and capital

expenditure for the Group's

operations in Malaysia(2)

2,970

58.1

2,189

781

Net Proceeds

5,108

100.0

3,985

1,123

Notes:

  1. General working capital includes the administrative expenses, manpower costs, continuing listing expenses such as professional fees of the Group and such other trade and other payables.
  2. Working capital includes manpower costs, administrative expenses and other operating expense for the Group's operations in Malaysia. Capital expenditure includes the purchase of new, or upgrading of existing, machinery for zinc galvanizing purposes in the Group's operations in Malaysia.

The above utilisation of the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue is consistent with the intended use of net proceeds disclosed in the Offer Information Statement.

Subsequent to the aforementioned, as at the date of this announcement, the Company has a remaining balance of approximately S$1.123 million or approximately 22% from the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue.

The Board will continue to make periodic announcements on the utilisation of the balance of the net proceeds as and when such proceeds are materially deployed.

1

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chua Wei Kee

Executive Chairman

4 November 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Kaeson Chui, Vice President, at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, Telephone (65) 6415 9886.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGV Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:20:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AGV GROUP LIMITED
06:21aAGV : Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue
PU
10/27DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Grw Capital Lim..
PU
10/21CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Group Financial Controll..
PU
10/01CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Executive Director
PU
09/18CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Group Financial Controller
PU
09/17CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Internal Restructuring Of Group Subsidi..
PU
09/15ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Update To The Investigation By Cad And ..
PU
09/10DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Cessation Of Substantial ..
PU
09/08ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Update To The Investigation By Cad And ..
PU
08/10AGV : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt - Sponsor Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6,50 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
Net income 2019 -6,79 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net Debt 2019 20,0 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,77x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,3 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart AGV GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGV Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Ree Goh General Manager
Wei Kee Chua Executive Chairman
Nam Heng Ang Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Pei Lin Soh Group Finance Manager
Kwang Shih Chong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGV GROUP LIMITED-8.00%11
VALE S.A.18.84%56 790
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED61.74%38 143
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-2.61%18 647
ARCELORMITTAL-21.69%15 711
POSCO-6.77%15 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group