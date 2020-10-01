Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Executive Director

We refer to the Company's announcements dated 1 July 2020, 2 July 2020, 7 July 2020, 7 August 2020, 8 September 2020, 10 September 2020 and 15 September 2020 in relation to an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department ('CAD') and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ('MAS') and the stepping down of Mr Albert Ang as an Executive Director of the Company (the 'Earlier Announcements').

As set out in the Earlier Announcements, there has been an investigation by CAD into the offence of false trading and market rigging transactions under section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore (the 'SFA'), and there have arisen reasonable grounds for CAD to believe that Mr Albert Ang has committed an offence. In light of the above and as set out in the Earlier Announcements, as a matter of prudence, the Nominating Committee of the Company (the 'NC') has recommended to the Board that Mr Albert Ang should step down as a Director of the Company. Mr Albert Ang has agreed to step down as a Director of the Company. Mr Albert Ang will also be stepping down as director of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited, after having interviewed Mr Albert Ang, is satisfied that, other than disclosed in the announcement, there are no other material reasons for the cessation of Mr Albert Ang as Executive Director of the Company.