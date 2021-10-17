Placements :: Proposed Placement Of 28,888,888 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of The Company

Payment of the consideration for the Proposed Placement

The Placee will be transferring the monies for the Placement Shares to the Company and it shall be treated as a loan to the Company (the " Loan "). The Company shall be entitled to utilize the Loan in such manner as set out in paragraph 3.1 below and this Loan will then be capitalized upon completion of the Proposed Placement.

Completion of the Proposed Placement Pursuant to the Placement Agreement, the date of completion of the subscription of the Placement Shares by the Placee (the " Placement Completion ") shall be the date notified in writing by the Company to the Placee as the date of Completion, being a date no later than the fifth (5 th ) Business Day after the satisfaction of the last of the conditions set out in paragraph 2.6, or such other date as may be agreed between the parties to the Placement Agreement, but shall not be later than the Long-Stop Date (as defined below) (the " Placement Completion Date "). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Placement Agreement, the Placement Completion shall take place on the Placement Completion Date, upon which, amongst others, the following events shall occur: the Company shall allot and issue the Placement Shares subscribed for by the Placee to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (" CDP ") for the account of the Placee (or the Depository Agent notified by the Placee to the Company), instruct CDP to credit the Placement Shares into the Direct Account of the Placee (or the securities account of the Depository Agent notified by the Placee to the Company), and despatch to CDP the share certificate(s) in respect of the Placement Shares and all other documents required by CDP for such purpose; and the Company shall deliver to the SGX-ST such documents and confirmation as may be required by the SGX-ST for the purposes of admission and quotation of the Placement Shares to the official list of the SGX-ST.

For the purposes of this paragraph:

"Business Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities;

"Direct Account" means the account maintained with CDP by an account holder (as defined under Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289)); and

"Depository Agent" means an entity registered as a depository agent with CDP and which (i) performs services as a depository agent for sub-account holders in accordance with the terms of a depository agent agreement entered into between CDP and the depository agent, (ii) deposits book entry securities (as defined in the Companies Act (Cap. 50)) with CDP on behalf of sub-account holders and (iii) establishes a securities account in its name with CDP, for the purpose of maintaining sub-accounts for its own account and for the account of others.

Conditions Precedent

2.6. Completion of the Proposed Placement under the Placement Agreement is conditional upon, inter alia, the fulfillment of the following conditions precedent on or before 14 January 2022 (the "Long-StopDate"):