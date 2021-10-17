Placements :: Proposed Placement Of 28,888,888 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of The Company
AGV GROUP LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 201536566H)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October
2015)
PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF 28,888,888 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
1.INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company has on 15 October 2021 (after trading hours) entered into a placement agreement (the "Placement Agreement") with Chua Wei Kee, a controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Placee").
Subject to and upon the terms of the Placement Agreement, the Placee will subscribe for, and the Company will allot and issue to the Placee 28,888,888 new ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company (each a "Placement Share" and collectively the "Placement Shares") at an issue price of S$0.009 for each Placement Share (the "Issue Price"), amounting to an aggregate sum of S$260,000 (the "Gross Placement Proceeds") (the "Proposed Placement").
2. THE PROPOSED PLACEMENTPlacement Shares
The Placement Shares, if and when fully allotted, issued and fully paid, will rankpari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") save that they shall not rank for any allotments, distributions, dividends or rights (if any), the record date in respect of which falls prior to the date of issue of the Placement Shares.
Assuming the completion of the proposed placement of 200,000,000 new ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company as announced on 8 October 2021 (the "Proposed Earlier Placement"), upon completion of the Proposed Placement, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company will increase to 1,226,905,918 ordinary shares (the "Enlarged Share Capital"). The Placement Shares represent approximately 2.89% of the existing issued and paid-up share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company as at the date of the announcement. The existing issued and paid-up share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company as at the date of the announcement is 998,017,030 ordinary shares. Assuming the successful issue and allotment of the Placement Shares, the Placement Shares will represent approximately 2.35% of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital.
Issue Price
The Issue Price represents the volume weighted average price of S$0.009 for trades done on the Company's Shares on the Catalist Board ("Catalist") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the full market day on 15 October 2021 (being the last full market day on which the Shares were traded prior to the date of signing of the Placement Agreement). The Issue Price was agreed upon following arm's length negotiations between the Placee and the Company, taking into account, among others, the prevailing market price of the Shares.
Payment of the consideration for the Proposed Placement
The Placee will be transferring the monies for the Placement Shares to the Company and it shall be treated as a loan to the Company (the "Loan"). The Company shall be entitled to utilize the Loan in such manner as set out in paragraph 3.1 below and this Loan will then be capitalized upon completion of the Proposed Placement.
Completion of the Proposed Placement
Pursuant to the Placement Agreement, the date of completion of the subscription of the Placement Shares by the Placee (the "Placement Completion") shall be the date notified in writing by the Company to the Placee as the date of Completion, being a date no later than the fifth (5th) Business Day after the satisfaction of the last of the conditions set out in paragraph 2.6, or such other date as may be agreed between the parties to the Placement Agreement, but shall not be later than the Long-Stop Date (as defined below) (the "Placement Completion Date"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Placement Agreement, the Placement Completion shall take place on the Placement Completion Date, upon which, amongst others, the following events shall occur:
the Company shall allot and issue the Placement Shares subscribed for by the Placee to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") for the account of the Placee (or the Depository Agent notified by the Placee to the Company), instruct CDP to credit the Placement Shares into the Direct Account of the Placee (or the securities account of the Depository Agent notified by the Placee to the Company), and despatch to CDP the share certificate(s) in respect of the Placement Shares and all other documents required by CDP for such purpose; and
the Company shall deliver to the SGX-ST such documents and confirmation as may be required by the SGX-ST for the purposes of admission and quotation of the Placement Shares to the official list of the SGX-ST.
For the purposes of this paragraph:
"Business Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities;
"Direct Account" means the account maintained with CDP by an account holder (as defined under Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289)); and
"Depository Agent" means an entity registered as a depository agent with CDP and which (i) performs services as a depository agent for sub-account holders in accordance with the terms of a depository agent agreement entered into between CDP and the depository agent, (ii) deposits book entry securities (as defined in the Companies Act (Cap. 50)) with CDP on behalf of sub-account holders and (iii) establishes a securities account in its name with CDP, for the purpose of maintaining sub-accounts for its own account and for the account of others.
Conditions Precedent
2.6. Completion of the Proposed Placement under the Placement Agreement is conditional upon, inter alia, the fulfillment of the following conditions precedent on or before 14 January 2022 (the "Long-StopDate"):
approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the Placement Shares on the Catalist Board (on conditions, if any, acceptable to the Company) having been applied for by the Company's Sponsor and obtained from the SGX-ST and remaining in full force and effect and where such approval is given subject to conditions which must be fulfilled on or before the Placement Completion Date, such conditions being reasonably acceptable and/or fulfilled by the Company;
the Company obtaining such approval(s) from its board of directors in connection with the Placement Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein as may be necessary;
the approval of the shareholders having been obtained pursuant to Rule 805 or 806 (as the case may be) and Rules 812 and 906 of the Listing Manual (Section B: Rules of Catalist) ("Catalist Rules"), for the allotment and issue of the Placement Shares to the Placee;
the entry into and completion of the Proposed Placement not being in contravention of the Listing Manual, the Securities and Futures Act and such other applicable laws and regulations;
the allotment, issue and subscription of the Placement Shares by the Placee not being prohibited by any statute, order, rule, or regulation promulgated or issued hereafter by any legislative, executive or regulatory body or authority of Singapore;
trading of the Company's shares listed on the Catalist Board not having been suspended;
the representations and warranties of each party to the Placement Agreement being true, accurate, and correct in all material respects as if made on the Placement Completion Date, with reference to the then existing circumstances and each party having performed in all material respects all of its obligations herein to be performed on or before the Placement Completion Date; and
there not having been at any time prior to or on the Placement Completion Date the occurrence of any of the following events:
liquidation or bankruptcy of any party to the Placement Agreement;
termination of substantially all or part of the business of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries, by resolution of the general meeting of its shareholders;
appointment of any assignee, receiver or liquidator for substantially all or part of the assets or business of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; or
attachment, sequestration, execution or seizure of substantially all or part of the assets of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries.
Exemption from Prospectus Requirement
2.7. The Proposed Placement will be undertaken by way of private placement in accordance with Section 272B of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore. As such, no prospectus or offer information statement will be issued by the Company in connection therewith.
3. USE OF PLACEMENT PROCEEDS AND RATIONALE
3.1. The net proceeds from the Proposed Placement (after deducting estimated expenses, including but not limited to the professional fees in relation to this Proposed Placement) of approximately S$210,000 will be utilized by the Group in the following manner:
Allocation of net
Allocation of net
proceeds as a
Use of net proceeds
proceeds
percentage
S$'000
%
General Working Capital
210
100.0
Administrative expenses
Manpower costs
Continuing listing expenses
Trade and other payables
Net Proceeds
210
100.0
The Company is undertaking the Proposed Placement in order to improve its cashflow and strengthen the Company's financial position, as well as to enlarge its capital base and further enhance the financial flexibility of the Group, as part of its ongoing and prudent balance sheet management.
To strengthen the Company's financial position and to improve its cash flow, the Company has been actively exploring fund raising options. The Company has also recently carried out the Proposed Earlier Placement where the Placee was requested to enter into a share lending arrangement in connection with the same. As the Placee has undertaken to give the Company financial support, he had indicated during the course of the Proposed Earlier Placement an interest to participate in future placement(s) of shares in the Company as part of his financial support commitment. The Placee added that he has confidence in the business direction of the Group and he believes that subscription of the Placement Shares is a good way to show his support.
Pending deployment of the proceeds from the Proposed Placement, such proceeds may be placed as short-term deposits with financial institutions and/or invested in short term money markets or debt instruments or for any other purposes on a short-term basis as the Directors may deem appropriate in the interests of the Group, from time to time.
The Company will make periodic announcements as and when net proceeds from the Proposed Placement are materially disbursed and whether such a use is in accordance with the stated use. Where there is any material deviation from the stated use of proceeds, the Company will announce the reasons for such deviation. The Company will also provide a status report on the use of such proceeds in the Company's annual report.
The Directors are of the opinion that, after taking into consideration:
the present bank facilities available to the Group, the working capital available to the Group is sufficient to meet its present requirements, and the Company is undertaking the Proposed Placement in order to strengthen the Company's financial position; and
the present bank facilities available to the Group and net proceeds from the Proposed Placement, the working capital available to the Group is sufficient to meet its present requirements.
The Directors wish to further add that they are of the view that the Group is able to continue as a going concern on the following bases:
the Group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from its operations; and
continued financial support from the Placee and the Group's institutional lenders.
4.DETAILS REGARDING THE PLACEE
The information set out in this paragraph 4 was provided by the Placee, which has been extracted and reproduced herein.
4.1. The details of the Placee and his subscription of the Placement Shares are as follows:
Name of Placee
Number
of
Number of
Shareholding prior
Shareholding
Shareholding (including
Placement
existing
Placement
to the completion of
(including the number
the
number
of
consideration
Shares held(1)
Shares
the
Proposed
of Placement
Shares
Placement
Shares
payable (S$)
subscribed
Placement
as
a
subscribed for)
as a
subscribed
for)
as a
for
percentage
of
the
percentage
of
the
percentage
of
the
existing
issued
enlarged share capital
Enlarged Share
Capital
share capital of the
of the Company
after
of the
Company
after
Company(2)
completion
of
the
completion
of
the
Proposed Placement(3)
Proposed
Earlier
Placement
and
the
Proposed Placement(4)
Chua Wei Kee
199,800,000
28,888,888
20.02%
22.27%
18.66%
260,000
Notes:
Pursuant to the Proposed Earlier Placement, the Placee had agreed to lend and/or procure to lend (as the case may be) to the Company up to an aggregate of 200,000,000 Shares under a share lending arrangement with the Company. For the purposes of computing the shareholdings as set out in this announcement, the Company has assumed that the share lending arrangement has not taken place and that the Placee owns 199,800,000 Shares as at the date of this announcement.
Based on the number of existing Shares held by the Placee divided by the existing issued and paid-up share capital of the Company of 998,017,030 fully paid-up ordinary shares immediately before the Proposed Placement, rounded to the nearest two decimal places.
Based on the total number of Shares held by the Placee divided by the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,026,905,918 fully paid-up ordinary shares immediately after the Proposed Placement, rounded to the nearest two decimal places.
Based on the total number of Shares held by the Placee divided by the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,226,905,918 fully paid-up ordinary shares immediately after the Proposed Placement and assuming the issue of 200,000,000 ordinary shares by the Company to Chua Wei Kee pursuant to the Proposed Earlier Placement (including the share lending arrangement) rounded to the nearest two decimal places.
