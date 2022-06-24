AGV Products : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal for termination of the non-competition restriction on new directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Juristic-Person Director: Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp. Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd. NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd. Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp. Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd. Representative of Juristic-Person Director: Kuan-Han Chen Ching-Jen Chen Kuan-Chou Chen Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Chih-Chan Chen Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng Yung-Chien Wu Wei-Lung Chen 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Business lines related to the Company's business scope 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During service as a director of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal is approved as it is upon the voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director Kuan-Han Chen Director Ching-Jen Chen Director Kuan-Chou Chen Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director Chih-Chan Chen 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director Kuan-Han Chen: Director of Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Director Ching-Jen Chen: Director of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd., Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation Director Kuan-Chou Chen: Director of Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh: Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd. Director Chih-Chan Chen: Director of Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd., Chairman of Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd., Director of Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd., Chairman of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd., Chairman of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of Dongruntang Biotech Corp. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: No. 969, Jin Ge Road, Jin Shan Industrial Park, Jin Shan District, Shanghai City Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.: Development Area Building 3, Kaiyuan Rd., Jiyang District, Jinan City Room Nos. 512 and 513 Jinan AGV Products Corporation: Wanda Plaza Building, No. 9, Jingsi Road, Shizhong Dist., Jinan City Block A, Room Nos. 806 and 807 Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.: No. 5266, Bei Song Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District, Shanghai Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 302, Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, Meipu Village, Lianhua Township, Tongan Dist., Xiamen City Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd.:: No. 5268, Bei Song Highway, Chedun Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 403, Integrated Service Center, Lianhua Township, Tongan Dist., Xiamen City Dongruntang Biotech Corp.: No. 99, Ejiao Street, Dong A County, Liaocheng City, Shangdong Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Food manufacturing and sale 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None