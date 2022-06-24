AGV Products : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal for termination of the non-competition restriction on new directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Juristic-Person Director:
Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.
Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.
NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.
Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.
Representative of Juristic-Person Director:
Kuan-Han Chen
Ching-Jen Chen
Kuan-Chou Chen
Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director:
Yung-Fu Tseng
Yung-Chien Wu
Wei-Lung Chen
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Business lines related to the Company's business scope
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During service as a director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal is approved as it is upon the voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director Kuan-Han Chen
Director Ching-Jen Chen
Director Kuan-Chou Chen
Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director Chih-Chan Chen
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Director Kuan-Han Chen:
Director of Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Director Ching-Jen Chen:
Director of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.,
Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation
Director Kuan-Chou Chen:
Director of Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.
Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh:
Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.
Director Chih-Chan Chen:
Director of Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd., Chairman of
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.,
Director of Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd., Chairman
of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.,
Chairman of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of
Dongruntang Biotech Corp.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: No. 969, Jin Ge Road,
Jin Shan Industrial Park, Jin Shan District, Shanghai
City
Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.: Development Area
Building 3, Kaiyuan Rd., Jiyang District, Jinan City
Room Nos. 512 and 513
Jinan AGV Products Corporation: Wanda Plaza Building,
No. 9, Jingsi Road, Shizhong Dist., Jinan City
Block A, Room Nos. 806 and 807
Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.: No. 5266, Bei
Song Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District, Shanghai
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 302, Supply
and Marketing Cooperatives, Meipu Village, Lianhua
Township, Tongan Dist., Xiamen City
Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd.:: No. 5268, Bei Song
Highway, Chedun Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai
Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 403,
Integrated Service Center, Lianhua Township, Tongan
Dist., Xiamen City
Dongruntang Biotech Corp.: No. 99, Ejiao Street, Dong
A County, Liaocheng City, Shangdong Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Food manufacturing and sale
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None