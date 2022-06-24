Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AGV Products Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1217   TW0001217008

AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(1217)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
10.45 TWD   +1.46%
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal for termination of the non-competition restriction on new directors
PU
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent directors) through the reelection held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/12AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGV Products : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal for termination of the non-competition restriction on new directors

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AGV PRODUCTS CORP.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:53:27
Subject 
 Announced that the Company's annual general meeting
approved the proposal for termination of
the non-competition restriction on new directors
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/24
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Juristic-Person Director:
Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.
Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.
NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.
Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.
Representative of Juristic-Person Director:
Kuan-Han Chen
Ching-Jen Chen
Kuan-Chou Chen
Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director:
Yung-Fu Tseng
Yung-Chien Wu
Wei-Lung Chen
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Business lines related to the Company's business scope
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During service as a director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal is approved as it is upon the voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director Kuan-Han Chen
Director Ching-Jen Chen
Director Kuan-Chou Chen
Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director Chih-Chan Chen
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Director Kuan-Han Chen:
Director of Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Director Ching-Jen Chen:
Director of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.,
Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation
Director Kuan-Chou Chen:
Director of Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.
Director Hsien-Chueh Hsieh:
Director of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.
Director Chih-Chan Chen:
Director of Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd., Chairman of
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.,
Director of Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd., Chairman
of Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.,
Chairman of Jinan AGV Products Corporation, Director of
Dongruntang Biotech Corp.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Goldencrops (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: No. 969, Jin Ge Road,
Jin Shan Industrial Park, Jin Shan District, Shanghai
City
Shandong AGV Food Technology Co., Ltd.: Development Area
Building 3, Kaiyuan Rd., Jiyang District, Jinan City
Room Nos. 512 and 513
Jinan AGV Products Corporation: Wanda Plaza Building,
No. 9, Jingsi Road, Shizhong Dist., Jinan City
Block A, Room Nos. 806 and 807
Shanghai Nice Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.: No. 5266, Bei
Song Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District, Shanghai
Xiamen Aijian Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 302, Supply
and Marketing Cooperatives, Meipu Village, Lianhua
Township, Tongan Dist., Xiamen City
Shanghai AGV Foods Co., Ltd.:: No. 5268, Bei Song
Highway, Chedun Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai
Xiamen Aibang Traders Co., Ltd.: Room No. 403,
Integrated Service Center, Lianhua Township, Tongan
Dist., Xiamen City
Dongruntang Biotech Corp.: No. 99, Ejiao Street, Dong
A County, Liaocheng City, Shangdong Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Food manufacturing and sale
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

AGV Products Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal f..
PU
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent d..
PU
05/12AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
03/29AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution for year 2021
PU
03/25AGV Products Corporation Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Board of Directors resolved the financial reports 2021
PU
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Announcement to convene the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2021AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Agv Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 711 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 201 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
Net Debt 2021 4 339 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 5 168 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGV Products Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Chan Chen General Manager, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Nai Pin Lin Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Kuan Han Chen Chairman, Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Yung Fu Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION-3.69%174
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.28%265 087
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.48%49 479
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.88%11 640
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.05%11 247
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED3.49%8 241