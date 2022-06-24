AGV Products : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent directors) through the reelection held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director, independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.: Chih-Chan Chen Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng Independent Director Yung-Chien Wu Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Representative of the Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen Chairman of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen Director and Vice President of International Bills Finance Corporation Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang Director of Chang Hwa Bank Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.: Chih-Chan Chen Director and President of AGV Products Corporation Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC) Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Kuan-Chou Chen Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.: Chih-Chan Chen Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen Chairman of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Kuan-Chou Chen Director and Vice President of International Bills Finance Corporation Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co., Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang Director of Chang Hwa Bank Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director of AGV Products Corporation Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.: Chih-Chan Chen Director and President of AGV Products Corporation Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC) Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Expiration of term of office 8.Reason for the change:Reelection of all directors upon expiration of their term of office 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director: Shares held by Taiwan First Biotechnology Corp. when elected: 3,075,450 shares. Representative: Kuan-Han Chen Director: Shares held by Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd. when elected: 6,017,049 shares. Representative: Ching-Jen Chen Director: Shares held by NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd. when elected: 20,780,494 shares. Representative: Kuan-Chou Chen Director: Shares held by Fang Tien Enterprise Co., Ltd. when elected: 2,578,000 shares. Representative: Huai-Hsin Liang Director: Shares held by Yin-Ji-Li International Consulting Corp. when elected: 8,210,007 shares. Representative: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh Director: Shares held by Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd. when elected: 2,982,196 shares. Representative: Chih-Chan Chen Independent Director: Shares held by Yung-Fu Tseng when elected: 0 share. Independent Director: Shares heId by the Yung-Chien Wu: 0 share. Independent Director: Shares by the Wei-Lung Chen when elected: 0 share. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2019/06/27 to 2022/06/26 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None