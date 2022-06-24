Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AGV Products Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1217   TW0001217008

AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION

(1217)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
10.45 TWD   +1.46%
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal for termination of the non-competition restriction on new directors
PU
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent directors) through the reelection held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/12AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGV Products : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent directors) through the reelection held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AGV PRODUCTS CORP.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:53:04
Subject 
 Announcement of the name list of elected directors
(including independent directors) through the reelection
held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and
Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment
Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director Yung-Chien Wu
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of the Taiwan First
Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Ching-Jen Chen
Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and
Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director and Vice President of International Bills
Finance Corporation
Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment
Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director of Chang Hwa Bank
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Director and President of AGV Products Corporation
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co.,
Ltd.
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern
Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC)
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co.,
Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co.,
Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co.,
Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen
Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Kuan-Chou Chen
Director and Vice President of International Bills
Finance Corporation
Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co.,
Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director of Chang Hwa Bank
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Director and President of AGV Products Corporation
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co.,
Ltd.
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern
Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC)
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co.,
Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Expiration of term of office
8.Reason for the change:Reelection of all directors upon
expiration of their term of office
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director: Shares held by Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp. when elected: 3,075,450 shares.
Representative: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Shares held by Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.
when elected: 6,017,049 shares.
Representative: Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Shares held by NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.
when elected: 20,780,494 shares.
Representative: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Shares held by Fang Tien Enterprise Co., Ltd.
when elected: 2,578,000 shares.
Representative: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Shares held by Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp. when elected: 8,210,007 shares.
Representative: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Shares held by Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd. when
elected: 2,982,196 shares.
Representative: Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Shares held by Yung-Fu Tseng
when elected: 0 share.
Independent Director: Shares heId by the Yung-Chien Wu:
 0 share.
Independent Director: Shares by the Wei-Lung Chen when
elected: 0 share.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/27 to 2022/06/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

AGV Products Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announced that the Company's annual general meeting approved the proposal f..
PU
04:06aAGV PRODUCTS : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent d..
PU
05/12AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
03/29AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution for year 2021
PU
03/25AGV Products Corporation Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Board of Directors resolved the financial reports 2021
PU
03/25AGV PRODUCTS : Announcement to convene the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2021AGV Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Agv Products Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 711 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 201 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
Net Debt 2021 4 339 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 5 168 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGV Products Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Chan Chen General Manager, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Nai Pin Lin Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Kuan Han Chen Chairman, Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Yung Fu Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGV PRODUCTS CORPORATION-3.69%174
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.28%265 087
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.48%49 479
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.88%11 640
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.05%11 247
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED3.49%8 241