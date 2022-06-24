AGV Products : Announcement of the name list of elected directors (including independent directors) through the reelection held at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and
Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment
Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director Yung-Chien Wu
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of the Taiwan First
Biotechnology Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Ching-Jen Chen
Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Chen Ten-Tao Cultural and
Education Foundation: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director and Vice President of International Bills
Finance Corporation
Director: Representative of Kuo Cheng Investment
Development Corp.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director of Chang Hwa Bank
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Director and President of AGV Products Corporation
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co.,
Ltd.
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern
Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC)
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co.,
Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co.,
Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp.: Kuan-Han Chen
Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Yueshan Investment Co.,
Ltd.: Ching-Jen Chen
Vice Chairman of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
Kuan-Chou Chen
Director and Vice President of International Bills
Finance Corporation
Director: Representative of Fang Tien Enterprise Co.,
Ltd.: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director of Chang Hwa Bank
Director: Representative of Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp.: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director of AGV Products Corporation
Director: Representative of Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd.:
Chih-Chan Chen
Director and President of AGV Products Corporation
Independent Director: Yung-Fu Tseng
Independent Director of Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co.,
Ltd.
Independent Director: Yung-Chien Wu
President of Shih Hsin University, Director of Eastern
Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (EBC)
Independent Director: Wei-Lung Chen
Independent Director of IBF Financial Holdings Co.,
Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Expiration of term of office
8.Reason for the change:Reelection of all directors upon
expiration of their term of office
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director: Shares held by Taiwan First Biotechnology
Corp. when elected: 3,075,450 shares.
Representative: Kuan-Han Chen
Director: Shares held by Yueshan Investment Co., Ltd.
when elected: 6,017,049 shares.
Representative: Ching-Jen Chen
Director: Shares held by NICE Enterprise Co., Ltd.
when elected: 20,780,494 shares.
Representative: Kuan-Chou Chen
Director: Shares held by Fang Tien Enterprise Co., Ltd.
when elected: 2,578,000 shares.
Representative: Huai-Hsin Liang
Director: Shares held by Yin-Ji-Li International
Consulting Corp. when elected: 8,210,007 shares.
Representative: Hsien-Chueh Hsieh
Director: Shares held by Cunyuan Heye Co., Ltd. when
elected: 2,982,196 shares.
Representative: Chih-Chan Chen
Independent Director: Shares held by Yung-Fu Tseng
when elected: 0 share.
Independent Director: Shares heId by the Yung-Chien Wu:
0 share.
Independent Director: Shares by the Wei-Lung Chen when
elected: 0 share.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/27 to 2022/06/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None