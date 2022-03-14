Short Form Ann: Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
AH-VEST LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1989/000100/06)
("AH-Vest" or "the company")
Share code: AHL ISIN code: ZAE000129177
SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
Salient Features
The Board of Directors of AH-Vest is pleased to present the salient features of the Company's results for the half year ended 31 December 2021. These salient features have been extracted from the Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021.
Unaudited
Unaudited
Percentage
6 Months
6 Months
Change
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
R
R
Revenue
110,738,498
93,018,439
19.05%
Operating Profit
9,923,328
9,339,087
6.25%
Earnings per share
6.00
5.41
10.90%
Headline earnings per share
6.00
5.41
10.90%
Net asset value per share
48.38
38.71
24.98%
Short-Form Announcement
The short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of the Company. It is only an extract of the information contained in the Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021 ("Full Announcement") and does not contain full or complete details of the financial results. The Full Announcement can be accessed by the following link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/AHL/AHLHY22.pdf
Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement which stakeholders are encouraged to review. The full announcement is also available on the Company's website at: https://alljoy.co.za/sens/2022/AHLHY22.pdf
Copies of the full announcement may be requested from the Company (ChrisS@alljoy.co.za) or inspected at the registered office and/or the Designated Advisors' office, at no charge, during office hours.
Johannesburg
14 March 2022
Executive Directors:) MNI Darsot (CEO); SI Darsot; R Darsot; C Sambaza (CFO)
Non-ExecutiveDirectors: H Takolia* (Acting Chairman); MS Appelgryn*; JJ du Plooy* UC Speirs* (*independent)