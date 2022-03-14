Log in
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-10
0.5 ZAR    --.--%
03/04AH VEST : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2021AH-Vest Limited Announces Resignation of Bilaal Darsot, Director
CI
2021AH-VEST LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
Short Form Ann: Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
AH-VEST LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1989/000100/06)

("AH-Vest" or "the company")

Share code: AHL ISIN code: ZAE000129177

SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Salient Features

The Board of Directors of AH-Vest is pleased to present the salient features of the Company's results for the half year ended 31 December 2021. These salient features have been extracted from the Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021.

Unaudited

Unaudited

Percentage

6 Months

6 Months

Change

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

R

R

Revenue

110,738,498

93,018,439

19.05%

Operating Profit

9,923,328

9,339,087

6.25%

Earnings per share

6.00

5.41

10.90%

Headline earnings per share

6.00

5.41

10.90%

Net asset value per share

48.38

38.71

24.98%

Short-Form Announcement

The short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of the Company. It is only an extract of the information contained in the Unaudited Condensed Group Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021 ("Full Announcement") and does not contain full or complete details of the financial results. The Full Announcement can be accessed by the following link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/AHL/AHLHY22.pdf

Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement which stakeholders are encouraged to review. The full announcement is also available on the Company's website at: https://alljoy.co.za/sens/2022/AHLHY22.pdf

Copies of the full announcement may be requested from the Company (ChrisS@alljoy.co.za) or inspected at the registered office and/or the Designated Advisors' office, at no charge, during office hours.

Johannesburg

14 March 2022

Executive Directors:) MNI Darsot (CEO); SI Darsot; R Darsot; C Sambaza (CFO)

Non-ExecutiveDirectors: H Takolia* (Acting Chairman); MS Appelgryn*; JJ du Plooy* UC Speirs* (*independent)

Registered address: 15 Misgund Road, Eikenhof, Johannesburg

Designated Advisor: AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited

Transfer Secretaries: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

Company Secretary: Light Consulting Proprietary Limited

Designated Advisor

AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

AH-Vest Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
