Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Munksjö announces Glass-Gard® interleaving papers for automotive applications

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ PRESS RELEASE, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 at 14:00 CEST

Interleaving papers for automotive glass applications protect products and ensure their safe delivery to manufacturers.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö works with a wide range of industries to provide sustainable, fiber-based alternatives to traditional products and technologies. The latest of these alternatives is Glass-Gard®, a line of automotive glass interleaving papers.

Glass-Gard® interleaving papers protect automotive glass applications such as windshields, backlights, sunroofs, or side windows from scratching, breakage, abrasion and hazing prior to their installation in vehicles. They prevent staining and provide cushioning for glass products during handling, storage, and transportation. Glass-Gard® papers are engineered to reduce alkalinity and absorb moisture, protecting the product from corrosion and tarnishing of metalized components. This highly innovative material maintains glass clarity by preventing the transfer of resins and other compounds to the surface of the product.

Glass-Gard® is available with sustainability certifications, marking it an environmentally friendly option for interleaving. Papers can be produced using natural kraft fiber, and the product is supported by Ahlstrom-Munksjö's trulyNatural® technology. In addition to automotive glass, Glass-Gard® papers can be used to protect a variety of other products, including microscope slides, solar glass, and museum glass.

'Glass-Gard® papers are designed to provide the highest level of protection for automotive glass,' said Zack Leimkuehler, Vice President of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Technical Solutions business. 'We are committed to ensuring that any and all glass products supported by our interleaving papers are in pristine condition upon their delivery. With this opportunity, we look forward to further expanding the technical applications of our papers in the automotive industry.'

For more information on Glass-Gard® glass interleaving papers, visit: https://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/products/interleave-papers/glass-interleave/

For more details, please contact:

Addie Teeters, Head of Marketing Communications & Public Affairs, Food Packaging & Technical Solutions, addie.teeters@ahlstrom-munksjö.com, +1 920 766 8304 or +1 920 202 4455

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief
Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials, diagnostics and energy storage solutions, as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 2.7 billion and we employ some 7,800 people. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Disclaimer

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
