Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Munksjö extends its dye sublimation portfolio by launching EcoJet Transfer S Series

Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduces EcoJetTM Transfer S Series fordigital-transfer printing applications. The new product series consist of high-quality transfer papers that offer excellent printing and transfer resolution, fast ink drying, and high ink acceptance, especially suitable for hard surface image transfer.

Digital printing is an effective and economical method that reduces lead time compared to traditional printing methods. It is also a more sustainable method as it uses less water and produces less waste. In digital sublimation printing, the printed transfer paper is placed onto a surface, after which the paper and the soft or hard surface are pressed together at high temperature to adhere the ink on the paper to the surface.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's multipurpose EcoJet™ range offers trusted and innovative solutions for digital transfer printing for garments, household, technical and visual communication, including both Transfer Paper (Dye Sublimation) and Protection Tissue (used to protect and increase the lifetime of the printer, while preventing ink penetration). The EcoJet™ range is produced from responsibly sourced wood pulp, certified according to Forest Stewardship Council® standards.

"We believe that our EcoJet™ S Series is an excellent fit to the market, where the need for on-demand printing and timely deliveries are growing. Together with the EcoJet™ Protect, the new product series makes our offer complete," says Eva Thunholm, VP, Insulation business.

"EcoJet™ S Series product portfolio consists of high-quality transfer paper for high ink coverage, with excellent printing/transfer resolution, fast-drying, and no reverse sublimation. The S Series complements the M Series dedicated to the fashion industry and the J Series more focused on sportswear," adds David Gustafsson, Sales Manager for Dye-Sublimation and Protection Tissue.

To learn more about our EcoJet™ portfolio visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/dye-sublimation-paperor contact us at dye-sublimation@ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

