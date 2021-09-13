Ahlstrom Munksjö Oyj : Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with a fifth consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 at 13:00 EEST

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company's sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in ethics.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized business sustainability rating provider. The Corporate Social Responsibility assessment criteria include four themes; environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis method is based on internationally adopted principles for sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, and is audited by independent sustainability experts.

'We use EcoVadis to identify our key strengths and development areas to further improve our corporate social responsibility and sustainability. The renewed Gold rating is a result of excellent work between different internal and external stakeholders who all contribute to our overall scoring, paving the way for even more sustainable business,' summarized Robin Guillaud, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence.

For more information, please contact

Robin Guillaud, EVP, Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence, +33 6 33 57 62 13, robin.guillaud@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994, johan.lindh@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials, diagnostics and energy storage solutions, as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 2.7 billion and we employ some 7,800 people. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com