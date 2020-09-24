Public cash tender offer for all shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö – Invitation to live webcast briefing on September 24, 2020 at 09:30 EEST

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 at 08:05 EEST

Spa Holdings 3 Oy has today announced a recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. Ahlstrom-Munksjö and representatives of the consortium will arrange a live webcast and conference call in English today on September 24 at 09:30 (EEST).

Following representatives will take part in the call; Lasse Heinonen, CEO of Ahlström Capital; Kari Kauniskangas, Chairman of the Board of Ahlström Capital; Ivano Sessa, Managing Director of Bain Capital; Jaakko Eskola, Chairman of the Board of Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Hans Sohlström, President & CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Johannes Gullichsen, Chairman of the Board of Antti Ahlström Perilliset.

Webcast and conference call information

The combined webcast and teleconference can be viewed live at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/ahlstromcapital/2020_0924_ahlstromcapital_press_info/

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Conference ID: 1772808

To join the conference call, participants are kindly requested to dial one of the numbers above 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An on-demand version of the conference call will be available on Ahlstrom-Munksjö's website later the same day.

By dialing in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected. Conference call will be recorded.

The presentation material will be available at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com after the news conference.

