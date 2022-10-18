Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Sub.: - Clarifi cation - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs.110.67 Cror e for "Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis".

Reg.: - Intimation under Clause 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2 01 5

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to recent award announced with Exchange on 14-10-2022. The Exchanges have sought clarification from the Company with respect to announcement dated 14-0ct-2022

informing about Awarding orders/contracts. On the basis of aforesaid announcement, the Company is clarifying the following:

1. Significant terms and conditions of order(s)/contract(s) awarded in Brief ; ­

Bid Security 2% of Estimated Cost

ii) Performance Guarantee 5% of Tendered Amount

iii) Value of Security Deposit (Retention Money) 2.5% of Tendered Amount

iv) Mobilisation Advance 10% of Tendered Amount

v) Completion Period 36 months (3months for planning, design and obtaining approv al + 33 months for execution and completion of work)

vi) Defect Liability Period 12 months

2. Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic/ international entity; ­

DOMESTIC -- PWD, ASSAM

3. Nature of order(s) / contract(s); Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis

4. Whether domestic or international ; DOMESTIC

Time period by which the order(s)/contra c t(s) is to be e x e cuted; 36 MONTHS Whet h er t h e promoter/ promoter g rou p / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the orde r (s ) /contrac t(s)? I f yes, nature of interest and details th e reof; -No

7. Whether the order(s)/contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at ?arm's length?. No

This is for your information and record.

For Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

-LU

(Vipin Kumar Tiwar f. ­

Company Secretary

-� 2; ' · .. =

Registered & Corporate Office: A - 177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020

Phone:011-49410500,502, 517, & 599, Fax: 011-49410553E-mail:mail@acilnct.com Website:www.acilet.con

(Corporate Identification Number : L45101DL1979PLC009654)