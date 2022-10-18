Advanced search
    532811   INE758C01029

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532811)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
427.00 INR   -1.28%
01:03aAhluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract
PU
10/16Ahluwalia Contracts Secures New Contract Worth $13 Million
MT
10/14Ahluwalia Contracts (India) to Build New Medical College and Hospital in Assam, India
MT
Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

10/18/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Date: 17-10-2022 To,

Compliance Department BSE limit ed.

25th Floor, P.J. Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited

ENGINEERING • DESIGNING • CONSTRUCTION

Compliance Department

Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

7, Lyons Range, Dalhousie,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Murgighata, B B D Bagh,

Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051

Kolkata, West Bengal - 700001

Code: 11134

Sub.: - Clarifi cation - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs.110.67 Cror e for "Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis".

Reg.: - Intimation under Clause 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2 01 5

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to recent award announced with Exchange on 14-10-2022. The Exchanges have sought clarification from the Company with respect to announcement dated 14-0ct-2022

informing about Awarding orders/contracts. On the basis of aforesaid announcement, the Company is clarifying the following:

1. Significant terms and conditions of order(s)/contract(s) awarded in Brief ; ­

  1. Bid Security 2% of Estimated Cost

ii) Performance Guarantee 5% of Tendered Amount

iii) Value of Security Deposit (Retention Money) 2.5% of Tendered Amount

iv) Mobilisation Advance 10% of Tendered Amount

v) Completion Period 36 months (3months for planning, design and obtaining approv al + 33 months for execution and completion of work)

vi) Defect Liability Period 12 months

2. Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic/ international entity; ­

DOMESTIC -- PWD, ASSAM

3. Nature of order(s) / contract(s); Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis

4. Whether domestic or international ; DOMESTIC

  1. Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed; 36 MONTHS
  2. Whether the promoter/ promoter g rou p / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contrac t(s)? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof; -No

7. Whether the order(s)/contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at ?arm's length?. No

This is for your information and record.

For Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

-LU

(Vipin Kumar Tiwar f. ­

Company Secretary

  • -�2;'·.. =

Registered & Corporate Office: A - 177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020

Phone:011-49410500,502, 517, & 599, Fax: 011-49410553E-mail:mail@acilnct.com Website:www.acilet.con

(Corporate Identification Number : L45101DL1979PLC009654)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
