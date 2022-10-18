Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

Sub.: - Clarifi cation - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs.110.67 Cror e for "Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis".
Reg.: - Intimation under Clause 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2 01 5
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is with reference to recent award announced with Exchange on 14-10-2022. The Exchanges have sought clarification from the Company with respect to announcement dated 14-0ct-2022
informing about Awarding orders/contracts. On the basis of aforesaid announcement, the Company is clarifying the following:
1. Significant terms and conditions of order(s)/contract(s) awarded in Brief ;
Bid Security 2% of Estimated Cost
ii) Performance Guarantee 5% of Tendered Amount
iii) Value of Security Deposit (Retention Money) 2.5% of Tendered Amount
iv) Mobilisation Advance 10% of Tendered Amount
v) Completion Period 36 months (3months for planning, design and obtaining approv al + 33 months for execution and completion of work)
vi) Defect Liability Period 12 months
2. Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic/ international entity;
DOMESTIC -- PWD, ASSAM
3. Nature of order(s) / contract(s); Construction of New Medical College & Hospital at Bongaigaon, Assam on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis
4. Whether domestic or international ; DOMESTIC
Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed; 36 MONTHS
Whether the promoter/ promoter g rou p / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contrac t(s)? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof; -No
7. Whether the order(s)/contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at ?arm's length?. No
This is for your information and record.
