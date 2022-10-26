Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

Sub.: - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs. 103 Crores
Reg.:-Intim ation under Clause 30of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015
DearSir/Madam,
With reference to theabovementioned subject, we are pleased tointimate under Clause 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ureRequirements) Regulations,
2015 as amendedthat Ahluwalia Contracts (India)Limitedhas secured orders for Constructionworkof Amity Campus Hyderabad (Telangana) from Ritnand SalvedEducation Foundations Worth of Rs. 60 Crores and Construction of Civil, Structural and External
Development work of Muthoot Hospital from MuthootHospital Pvt. Ltd worthof Rs.
43 Cror es Approx.
The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.3114.72 Crores,tilldate.
