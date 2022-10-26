Advanced search
    532811   INE758C01029

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532811)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
436.75 INR   -0.68%
02:56aAhluwalia Contracts India Bags Construction Contracts Worth $12.5 Million
MT
02:48aAhluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract
PU
10/18Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract
PU
Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
4)

-1 ail /on-line Date: - 26/10/2022

To,

Compliance Department BSE Limi ted.

25th Floor, P.J. Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited

ENGINEERING DESIGNING • CONSTRUCTION

Compliance Department

Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

7, Lyons Range, Dalhousie,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Murgighata, B B D Bagh,

Kolkata, West Bengal -- 700001

Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051

Code: 11134

Sub.: - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs. 103 Crores

Reg.: - Intim ation under Clause 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above mentioned subject, we are pleased to intimate under Clause 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ure Requirements) Regulations,

2 015 as amended that Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured orders for Construction work of Amity Campus Hyderabad (Telangana) from Ritnand Salved Education Foundations Worth of Rs. 60 Crores and Construction of Civil, Structural and External

Development work of Muthoot Hospital from Muthoot Hospital Pvt. Ltd worth of Rs.

43 Cror es Approx.

The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.3114.72 Crores, till date.

This is for your information and record.

.ss...e

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd,

--=-

Ph.: +91 1 1 49410502

yktiwari@acilnet.com; cs.corpoffice@acilnet.com

Registered &r Corporate Office:A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi- 110020 Phone:011-49410500,502, 517, & 599, Fax : 011-49410553 E-mail:mail@acilnet.com Website:ww.acilet .com

(Corporate Identification Number : L45101DL1979PLC009654)

Disclaimer

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
