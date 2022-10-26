Ahluwalia Contracts India : Awarding orders/contract

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Sub.: - Recent Award of Project worth of Rs. 103 Crores

Reg.: - Intim ation under Clause 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above mentioned subject, we are pleased to intimate under Clause 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclos ure Requirements) Regulations,

2 015 as amended that Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured orders for Construction work of Amity Campus Hyderabad (Telangana) from Ritnand Salved Education Foundations Worth of Rs. 60 Crores and Construction of Civil, Structural and External

Development work of Muthoot Hospital from Muthoot Hospital Pvt. Ltd worth of Rs.

43 Cror es Approx.

The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.3114.72 Crores, till date.

This is for your information and record.

