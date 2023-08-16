PRESENTATION

Q1 FY 24 RESULTS

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

August 2023

ENGINEERING DESIGNING CONSTRUCTION

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. All actions and statements made herein or otherwise shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations as amended from time to time. There is no representation that all information relating to the context has been taken care of in the presentation and neither we undertake any obligation as to the regular updating of the information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will accept no liability whatsoever for any loss arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance of any information contained in this presentation or for any omission of the information. The information shall not be distributed or used by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or countries where such distribution or use would be contrary to the applicable laws or Regulations. It is advised that prior to acting upon this presentation independent consultation

  • advise may be obtained and necessary due diligence, investigation etc. may be done at your end. You may also contact us directly for any questions or clarifications.

This presentation may contain certain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements, including those relating to our general business plans and strategy, our future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in our industry and our competitive and regulatory environment.

In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

Actual results, performances or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements including the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation future changes or developments in our business, our competitive environment, technology and application, and political, economic, legal and social conditions. It is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

This presentation is not being used in connection with any invitation of an offer or an offer of securities and should not be used as a basis for any investment decision.

TOTAL INCOME (FY 23)

TOTAL INCOME (Q1 FY 24)

28,679 Mn.

7,704 Mn.

EBITDA (FY 23)

EBITDA (Q1 FY 24)

3,042 Mn.

827 Mn.

GROSS ORDER BOOK

(as at June 23)

YTD ORDER INFLOWS

₹ 43,774 Mn

184,125 Mn

UNEXECUTED

ORDER BOOK (as at June 23)

117,796 Mn

PRESENCE Pan India

(50+ Ongoing Projects across 15 States + 1 Overseas)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) is a well-established integrated construction company

with five decades of expertise in infrastructure development.

  • Turnkey solutions in Engineering, Design and Construction for Public and Private Sector clients
  • Completed landmark projects:
  • Residential and commercial complexes
  • Hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals
  • Corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks, industrial complexes
  • Automated car parking lot, townships, BOT projects
  • Metro station and depot
  • Redevelopment / Upgradation of Railway Stations
  • Urban infrastructure

JOURNEY

2002

1979

Turnover of the

company crossed

The company was

₹ 1,000 million

incorporated as Private

1992

2006

Limited Company

Completed the

Net Profits of the

Chancery Building for

company crossed

Embassy of India,

₹150 million

Dubai

Bonus Issue 3:1

2008

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 500 million

2010

Games Village Housing Complex for Commonwealth Games 2010 at New Delhi.

Dr S.P.M.Swimming Pool (Talkatora Stadium) for Common Wealth Games 2010 in New Delhi

2018

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 1,150 million

2022 Received ISO 27001 Certification

1996

Company launched its

2005

2007

2009

1990

first public issue and

Turnover of the company

Listed on BSE

Listed on NSE

2015

got listed on DSE, CSE

crossed ₹ 3,000 million

Preferential allotment

The company was

Turnover of the company

Turnover of the company

and JSE

to promoters

converted to Public

Received ISO 9001:2000

crossed ₹ 5,000 million

crossed ₹11,000 million

Limited Company

certification

Received ISO 14001 and

18001 certification

2022

Turnover crossed

  • 25,000 million

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 1,500 million

