Ahluwalia Contracts India : Investor Presentation May 2023
05/31/2023 | 04:58am EDT
PRESENTATION
Q4 FY 23 RESULTS
AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.
MAY 2023
ENGINEERING DESIGNING CONSTRUCTION
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. All actions and statements made herein or otherwise shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations as amended from time to time. There is no representation that all information relating to the context has been taken care of in the presentation and neither we undertake any obligation as to the regular updating of the information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will accept no liability whatsoever for any loss arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance of any information contained in this presentation or for any omission of the information. The information shall not be distributed or used by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or countries where such distribution or use would be contrary to the applicable laws or Regulations. It is advised that prior to acting upon this presentation independent consultation
advise may be obtained and necessary due diligence, investigation etc. may be done at your end. You may also contact us directly for any questions or clarifications.
This presentation may contain certain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements, including those relating to our general business plans and strategy, our future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in our industry and our competitive and regulatory environment.
In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
Actual results, performances or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements including the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation future changes or developments in our business, our competitive environment, technology and application, and political, economic, legal and social conditions. It is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
This presentation is not being used in connection with any invitation of an offer or an offer of securities and should not be used as a basis for any investment decision.
TOTAL INCOME (FY 23)
TOTAL INCOME (Q4 FY 23)
₹ 28,679 Mn.
₹ 8,631 Mn.
EBITDA (FY 23)
EBITDA (Q4 FY 23)
₹ 3,042 Mn.
₹ 1,103 Mn.
ORDER BOOK (as at March 23)
YTD ORDER INFLOWS
₹ 50,570 Mn
₹ 144,646 Mn
UNEXECUTED
ORDER BOOK (as at March 23)
₹ 81,627 Mn
PRESENCE Pan India
(45+ Ongoing Projects across 15 States + 1 Overseas)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) is a well-established integrated construction company
with five decades of expertise in infrastructure development.
Turnkey solutions in Engineering, Design and Construction for Public and Private Sector clients
Completed landmark projects:
Residential and commercial complexes
Hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals
Corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks, industrial complexes
Automated car parking lot, townships, BOT projects
Metro station and depot
Redevelopment / Upgradation of Railway Stations
Urban infrastructure
JOURNEY
2002
1979
Turnover of the
company crossed
The company was
₹ 1,000 million
incorporated as Private
1992
2006
Limited Company
Completed the
Net Profits of the
Chancery Building for
company crossed
Embassy of India,
₹150 million
Dubai
Bonus Issue 3:1
2008
Net Profits of the company crossed
500 million
2010
Games Village Housing Complex for Commonwealth Games 2010 at New Delhi.
Dr S.P.M.Swimming Pool (Talkatora Stadium) for Common Wealth Games 2010 in New Delhi
