Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532811   INE758C01029

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532811)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
599.15 INR   +3.27%
04:58aAhluwalia Contracts India : Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/29Transcript : Ahluwalia Contracts Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023
CI
05/27Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ahluwalia Contracts India : Investor Presentation May 2023

05/31/2023 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESENTATION

Q4 FY 23 RESULTS

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

MAY 2023

ENGINEERING DESIGNING CONSTRUCTION

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date. All actions and statements made herein or otherwise shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations as amended from time to time. There is no representation that all information relating to the context has been taken care of in the presentation and neither we undertake any obligation as to the regular updating of the information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will accept no liability whatsoever for any loss arising directly or indirectly from the use of, reliance of any information contained in this presentation or for any omission of the information. The information shall not be distributed or used by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or countries where such distribution or use would be contrary to the applicable laws or Regulations. It is advised that prior to acting upon this presentation independent consultation

  • advise may be obtained and necessary due diligence, investigation etc. may be done at your end. You may also contact us directly for any questions or clarifications.

This presentation may contain certain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements, including those relating to our general business plans and strategy, our future financial condition and growth prospects, and future developments in our industry and our competitive and regulatory environment.

In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue' and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

Actual results, performances or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements including the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in forward looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation future changes or developments in our business, our competitive environment, technology and application, and political, economic, legal and social conditions. It is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

This presentation is not being used in connection with any invitation of an offer or an offer of securities and should not be used as a basis for any investment decision.

TOTAL INCOME (FY 23)

TOTAL INCOME (Q4 FY 23)

28,679 Mn.

8,631 Mn.

EBITDA (FY 23)

EBITDA (Q4 FY 23)

3,042 Mn.

1,103 Mn.

ORDER BOOK (as at March 23)

YTD ORDER INFLOWS

₹ 50,570 Mn

144,646 Mn

UNEXECUTED

ORDER BOOK (as at March 23)

81,627 Mn

PRESENCE Pan India

(45+ Ongoing Projects across 15 States + 1 Overseas)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) is a well-established integrated construction company

with five decades of expertise in infrastructure development.

  • Turnkey solutions in Engineering, Design and Construction for Public and Private Sector clients
  • Completed landmark projects:
  • Residential and commercial complexes
  • Hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals
  • Corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks, industrial complexes
  • Automated car parking lot, townships, BOT projects
  • Metro station and depot
  • Redevelopment / Upgradation of Railway Stations
  • Urban infrastructure

JOURNEY

2002

1979

Turnover of the

company crossed

The company was

₹ 1,000 million

incorporated as Private

1992

2006

Limited Company

Completed the

Net Profits of the

Chancery Building for

company crossed

Embassy of India,

₹150 million

Dubai

Bonus Issue 3:1

2008

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 500 million

2010

Games Village Housing Complex for Commonwealth Games 2010 at New Delhi.

Dr S.P.M.Swimming Pool (Talkatora Stadium) for Common Wealth Games 2010 in New Delhi

2018

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 1,150 million

2022 Received ISO 27001 Certification

1996

Company launched its

2005

2007

2009

1990

first public issue and

Turnover of the company

Listed on BSE

Listed on NSE

2015

got listed on DSE, CSE

crossed ₹ 3,000 million

Preferential allotment

The company was

Turnover of the company

Turnover of the company

and JSE

to promoters

converted to Public

Received ISO 9001:2000

crossed ₹ 5,000 million

crossed ₹11,000 million

Limited Company

certification

Received ISO 14001 and

18001 certification

2022

Turnover crossed

  • 25,000 million

Net Profits of the company crossed

  • 1,500 million

Disclaimer

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:57:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED
04:58aAhluwalia Contracts India : Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/29Transcript : Ahluwalia Contracts Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023
CI
05/27Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
CI
05/27Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Recommends a Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
05/04Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Receives Project Worth of INR 7,446.8 Million from DLF Home..
CI
05/03Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Bags INR7.45 Billion Order from DLF Home Developers
MT
04/30Ahluwalia Contracts to Redevelop Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
MT
04/29Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Secures an Order for Re-Development of Chhatrapati Shivaji ..
CI
04/05Ahluwalia Contracts (India) to Build Wastewater Treatment Plant for Welspun Enterprises..
MT
04/05Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Secures Order for Construction of Dharavi Wastewater Treatm..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 29 815 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2023 1 896 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net cash 2023 531 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 40 136 M 485 M 485 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 096
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 599,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bikramjit Ahluwalia Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Satbeer Singh Chief Financial Officer
Vipin Kumar Tiwari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sushil Chandra Independent Non-Executive Director
Arun Kumar Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED25.86%485
VINCI15.25%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 855
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%34 382
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.14%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%24 911
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer