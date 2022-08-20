Ahluwalia Contracts India : Record Date

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited ENGINEERING ♦ DESIGNING ♦ CONSTRUCTION Courier/online/e-mail Date: 13-08-2022 To, Compliance Department Complianc e Department Compliance Department BSE Limited. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd 25th Floor, P.J. Towers 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza, 7, Lyons Range, Dalhousie, Dalal Street, Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex, Murgighata, B B D Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal -- 700001 400001 Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051

Scrip Code: NSE: - AH LU CONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Ref.: Book Closure for 43rd Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 22nd day of September, 2022 to Wednesday, the 28th day of September, 2022 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting.

You are also requested to up-dateour Company records/data in BSE website & NSE website.

