Ahluwalia Contracts India : Record Date

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Ref.: Book Closure for 43rd Annual GeneralMeeting
DearSir/Madam,
Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closedfromThursday, the 22nd dayof September, 2022to Wednesday, the 28th day ofSeptember, 2022(Both days inclusive) for thepurpose of43rd Annual General Meeting.
Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
You are also requested toup-dateour Company records/datain BSE website&NSE website.
Yours faithfully,
