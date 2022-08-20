Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532811   INE758C01029

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532811)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  18/08/2022
443.65 INR   -0.77%
AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS INDIA : Record Date
PU
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Ahluwalia Contracts Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/12Ahluwalia Contracts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Ahluwalia Contracts India : Record Date

08/20/2022 | 06:36am BST
Ahluwalia Contracts

(India) Limited

ENGINEERING DESIGNING CONSTRUCTION

Courier/online/e-mail

Date: 13-08-2022

To,

Compliance Department

Complianc e Department

Compliance Department

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd

25th Floor, P.J. Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

7, Lyons Range, Dalhousie,

Dalal Street, Mumbai

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Murgighata, B B D Bagh,

Kolkata, West Bengal -- 700001

400001

Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400051

Dear Sir,

Scrip Code: NSE: - AH LU CONT, BSE: - 532811 - ISIN Code: INE758C01029

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Ref.: Book Closure for 43rd Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 22nd day of September, 2022 to Wednesday, the 28th day of September, 2022 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.

You are also requested to up-dateour Company records/data in BSE website & NSE website.

Yours faithfully,

For Ahluwalia Contracts (I

...Z.shA

Company Secretary

?»,

,

Registered & Corporate Office: A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020

Phone:011-49410500,502, 517, & 599, Fax : 011-49410553 E-mail:mail@acilnet.com Website:www.acilnet.com

(Corporate Identification Number : L45101DL1979PLC009654)

Disclaimer

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 05:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
