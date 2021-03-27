Log in
AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532811)
Ahluwalia Contracts India : Intimation for Closure of Trading Window.

03/27/2021 | 12:56am EDT
Ahluwalia

Contracts

(India) Limited

ENGINEERING @ DESIGNING @ CONSTRUCTION

On-line /Email

Date: 26-03-2021

To,

Asst. General Manager (Corporate Services) Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

25th Floor, P.J.Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai

- 400001

Sub: Intimation for Closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir/Madam,

Asst. Vice President - Listing, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex , Bandra 400051

(East) Mumbai-

This is to inform that as per the Company's Internal Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons. Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors! Designated Employees of the Company from April 1, 2021 and the same shall remain closed till 48 hours after announcement of Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended

March 31, 2021 to the stock exchanges.

Accordingly, all

Directors! Designated Employees of the Company have been intimated that do not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading

Window.

the

This is for your information, necessary action and records please. You are also requested to up- date our Company records/ data in BSE/NSE website etc.

Yours faithfully, for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

"(las

(Vipin Kumar Tiwari) Company Secretary

Copy to:

To,

The Manager (Listing),

.

Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

'

a

=

_F

Registered & Corporate Office: A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 Phone:011-4941050500,2, 517, & 599, Fax :011-49410553 E-mail: mail@acilnet.com Website :www.acilnet.com

(Corporate Identification Number: L45101DL1979PLC009654)

Disclaimer

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
