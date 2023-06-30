34th Annual Report
of
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited
for the year ended June 30, 2023
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited
CONTENTS
VISION STATEMENT
3
COMPANY INFORMATION
4
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
5
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
8
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
9
DIRECTOR'S REPORT (URDU)
13
TWO YEARS GROWTH AT GLANCE
17
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
-
REVIEW REPORT
18
-
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
19
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
21
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
25
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
26
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
27
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
28
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
29
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31
PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING
61
CATEGORIES DETAIL
62
JAMA PONJI
63
FORM OF PROXY
64
ELECTRONIC MANDATE FORM
65
2
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited
VISION
To be a world class and leading organization continuously providing high quality textile products.
MISSION
To be a model diversified textile organization exceeding expectations of all stakeholders. We will achieve this by utilizing best blend of state-of-the-art technologies, excellent business processes, high performing people, and synergetic organizational culture.
CORE VALUES
Our success will not be a matter of chance but of commitment to the following enduring beliefs and values that are engrained in the way we think and take actions to pursue a climate of excellence:
Integrity & Ethics: Integrity, honesty and high ethical, legal & safe standards are corner stones of our business practices.
Quality: We pursue quality as a way of life. It is an attitude that affects everything we do for relentless pursuit of excellence. Our aim is to achieve and sustain good reputation in both domestic and international market by manufacturing quality yarn / fabric with organized training and implementation of quality system as per our valued customers needs to ensure the achievement of our aim.
Social Responsibility: We believe in respect for the community and preserving the environment for our future generations and keeping National interests paramount in all our action.
Learning & Innovations: We embrace lifelong learning and innovation as an essential catalyst for our future success. We believe in continuous improvement and to seize opportunities inherent in change to shape the future.
Team Work: We believe that competent and satisfied people are the company's heart, muscle and soul. We savors flashes of genius in organization's life by reinforcing attitude of teamwork and knowledge sharing based on mutual respect, trust and openness.
Empowerment : We flourish under and ecosystem of shared understanding founded on the concept of empowerment, accountability and open communication in all directions.
STRATEGIC PLAN
To achieve the above objectives, the Company has made strategic plans to enhance and upgrade its installed capacity to maintain and expand its market. Further plans are to excel in social responsibilities by implementing related projects and community developments.
3
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited
COMPANY PROFILE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairperson
Mrs. Salma Javed
Non-Executive Director
Mian Muhammad Javed
Executive Director
Directors
Mr. Muhammad Haris
Executive Director
Mrs. Bushra Ali
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Haseeb Haris Mughal
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Muhammad Umar Farooq Janjua
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Ali Kamal
Independent Director
Mr Nazir Ahmad Khan
Independent Director
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Chairman
Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan
Independent Director
Members
Mrs. Salma Javed
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Haseeb Haris Mughal
Non-Executive Director
HR & R COMMITTEE
Chairman
Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan
Independent Director
Members
Mrs. Salma Javed
Executive Director
Mr. Muhammad Haris
Non-Executive Director
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Jamal Ahmed
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
Rao Saqib Ali
COMPANY SECRETARY
Muhammad Nafees Ahmad Rahi
AUDITORS
M/s Yousuf Adil (Chartered Accountants)
BANKERS
Bank Al-Habib Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Bank Al-Falah Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
46 - Hassan Parwana Colony,
Multan.
MILLS
M.M. Road, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed,
Distt. Muzaffargarh.
SHARES REGISTRAR
M/s Vision Consulting Limited
5-C, LDA Flats, Lawarnce Road,
Lahore.
4
