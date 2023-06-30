34th Annual Report

Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited

for the year ended June 30, 2023

CONTENTS

VISION STATEMENT

COMPANY INFORMATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

DIRECTOR'S REPORT (URDU)

TWO YEARS GROWTH AT GLANCE

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REVIEW REPORT

18

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING

CATEGORIES DETAIL

JAMA PONJI

FORM OF PROXY

ELECTRONIC MANDATE FORM

VISION

To be a world class and leading organization continuously providing high quality textile products.

MISSION

To be a model diversified textile organization exceeding expectations of all stakeholders. We will achieve this by utilizing best blend of state-of-the-art technologies, excellent business processes, high performing people, and synergetic organizational culture.

CORE VALUES

Our success will not be a matter of chance but of commitment to the following enduring beliefs and values that are engrained in the way we think and take actions to pursue a climate of excellence:

Integrity & Ethics: Integrity, honesty and high ethical, legal & safe standards are corner stones of our business practices.

Quality: We pursue quality as a way of life. It is an attitude that affects everything we do for relentless pursuit of excellence. Our aim is to achieve and sustain good reputation in both domestic and international market by manufacturing quality yarn / fabric with organized training and implementation of quality system as per our valued customers needs to ensure the achievement of our aim.

Social Responsibility: We believe in respect for the community and preserving the environment for our future generations and keeping National interests paramount in all our action.

Learning & Innovations: We embrace lifelong learning and innovation as an essential catalyst for our future success. We believe in continuous improvement and to seize opportunities inherent in change to shape the future.

Team Work: We believe that competent and satisfied people are the company's heart, muscle and soul. We savors flashes of genius in organization's life by reinforcing attitude of teamwork and knowledge sharing based on mutual respect, trust and openness.

Empowerment : We flourish under and ecosystem of shared understanding founded on the concept of empowerment, accountability and open communication in all directions.

STRATEGIC PLAN

To achieve the above objectives, the Company has made strategic plans to enhance and upgrade its installed capacity to maintain and expand its market. Further plans are to excel in social responsibilities by implementing related projects and community developments.

COMPANY PROFILE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairperson

Mrs. Salma Javed

Non-Executive Director

Mian Muhammad Javed

Executive Director

Directors

Mr. Muhammad Haris

Executive Director

Mrs. Bushra Ali

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Haseeb Haris Mughal

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Muhammad Umar Farooq Janjua

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ali Kamal

Independent Director

Mr Nazir Ahmad Khan

Independent Director

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan

Independent Director

Members

Mrs. Salma Javed

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Haseeb Haris Mughal

Non-Executive Director

HR & R COMMITTEE

Chairman

Mr. Nazir Ahmad Khan

Independent Director

Members

Mrs. Salma Javed

Executive Director

Mr. Muhammad Haris

Non-Executive Director

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Jamal Ahmed

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT

Rao Saqib Ali

COMPANY SECRETARY

Muhammad Nafees Ahmad Rahi

AUDITORS

M/s Yousuf Adil (Chartered Accountants)

BANKERS

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Bank Al-Falah Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE

46 - Hassan Parwana Colony,

Multan.

MILLS

M.M. Road, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed,

Distt. Muzaffargarh.

SHARES REGISTRAR

M/s Vision Consulting Limited

5-C, LDA Flats, Lawarnce Road,

Lahore.

