AHOKU Electronic : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Kunshan city has entered a quiet period to April 12, Kunshan ACPA's production line will be suspended to 24:00 April 12, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.