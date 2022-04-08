AHOKU Electronic : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies
04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
17:07:27
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan
ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Kunshan city
has entered a quiet period to April 12, Kunshan ACPA's production line
will be suspended to 24:00 April 12, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations
to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:There's no significant impact
to the Company's operations for the moment.
Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.