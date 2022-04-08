Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AHOKU Electronic Company
  News
  Summary
    3002   TW0003002002

AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY

(3002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
12.20 TWD   -1.21%
04/05AHOKU ELECTRONIC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies
PU
03/10AHOKU Electronic Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/09AHOKU ELECTRONIC : board of directors resolved no dividend distribution
PU
AHOKU Electronic : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies

04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 17:07:27
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan
ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Kunshan city
has entered a quiet period to April 12, Kunshan ACPA's production line
will be suspended to 24:00 April 12, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations
to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:There's no significant impact
to the Company's operations for the moment.

Disclaimer

Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 588 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2021 -1,92 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2021 1 078 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -685x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 220 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AHOKU Electronic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hao Li Chairman & General Manager
Mei Ling Chen Director, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Rong Wen Huang Independent Director
Jia Xian Zhang Independent Director
Chen Hsiang Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY-6.51%42
HEXAGON AB-5.50%38 429
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.03%24 932
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.80%22 639
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.70%22 096
GOERTEK INC.-36.78%17 973