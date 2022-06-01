AHOKU Electronic : To announce the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/01/2022 | 12:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
12:03:13
Subject
To announce the important resolutions of
the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/01
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Shareholders approved the proposal for 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Shareholders approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a) Shareholders approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 04:21:01 UTC.