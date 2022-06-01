Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AHOKU Electronic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3002   TW0003002002

AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY

(3002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
12.05 TWD    0.00%
12:22aAHOKU ELECTRONIC : To announce the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/11AHOKU Electronic Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20AHOKU ELECTRONIC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Kunshan ACPA Electronics Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the government's epidemic prevention policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AHOKU Electronic : To announce the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/01/2022 | 12:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 12:03:13
Subject 
 To announce the important resolutions of
the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/01
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
 Shareholders approved the proposal for 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Shareholders approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (a) Shareholders approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition
     or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 588 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2021 -1,92 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2021 1 078 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -685x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AHOKU Electronic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hao Li Chairman & General Manager
Mei Ling Chen Director, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Rong Wen Huang Independent Director
Jia Xian Zhang Independent Director
Chen Hsiang Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY-7.66%42
HEXAGON AB-14.72%33 875
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.95%21 194
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.85%18 653
GOERTEK INC.-24.71%18 578
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-42.28%18 040