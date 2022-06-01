AHOKU Electronic : To announce the important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/01 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Shareholders approved the proposal for 2021 deficit compensation. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Shareholders approved the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (a) Shareholders approved the amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.