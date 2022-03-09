AHOKU Electronic : board of directors resolved no dividend distribution
03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Time of announcement
16:55:44
Subject
AHOKU board of directors resolved no dividend
distribution
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10
