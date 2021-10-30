Log in
    3002   TW0003002002

AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY

(3002)
Announcement of the change of Company's name from "歐格電子工業股份有限公司" to "歐格電子股份有限公司" (Announcement period: 2021/9/7~2021/12/6)

10/30/2021 | 08:27pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/31 Time of announcement 07:00:02
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of Company's name from
"�ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q" to "�ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q"
(Announcement period: 2021/9/7~2021/12/6)
Date of events 2021/09/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/09/07
2.Company name : �ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q
3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA
5.Cause of occurrence : 
(1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/09/07
(2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2021/08/18
(3)Company Name(Before) : �ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q
(4)Company Name(After Changed) : �ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q
(5)Symbol(Before) : AHOKU
(6)Symbol(After Changed) : AHOKU
6.Countermeasures : NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1) The Company received the approval letter for name change on September 07,
2021 which stated on September 3, 2021 from Ministry of Economic Affairs,
R.O.C. In accordance with Article 45 of "Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock
Exchange Corporation", the name change information shall be publicly announced
on MOPS for three consecutive months after getting the approval letter from
competent authority.
(2) The Company''s stock code remains "3002". The Company''s symbol remains
"AHOKU".
(3) The English name of the Company remains "AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY".

Disclaimer

Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 23:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
