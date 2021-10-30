Announcement of the change of Company's name from "歐格電子工業股份有限公司" to "歐格電子股份有限公司" (Announcement period: 2021/9/7~2021/12/6)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/09/07 2.Company name : �ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q 3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA 5.Cause of occurrence : (1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/09/07 (2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2021/08/18 (3)Company Name(Before) : �ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q (4)Company Name(After Changed) : �ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q (5)Symbol(Before) : AHOKU (6)Symbol(After Changed) : AHOKU 6.Countermeasures : NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1) The Company received the approval letter for name change on September 07, 2021 which stated on September 3, 2021 from Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. In accordance with Article 45 of "Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation", the name change information shall be publicly announced on MOPS for three consecutive months after getting the approval letter from competent authority. (2) The Company''s stock code remains "3002". The Company''s symbol remains "AHOKU". (3) The English name of the Company remains "AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY".