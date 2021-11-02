Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AHOKU Electronic Company
  News
  Summary
    3002   TW0003002002

AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY

(3002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of directors

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:20:04
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's consolidated
financial report for the third quarter of 2021
has been approved by the board of directors
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):403,878
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):85,070
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(22,756)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,546
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,621
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(4,703)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(0.05)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,818,052
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):515,585
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,165,126
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 819 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net income 2020 57,8 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
Net cash 2020 1 208 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 1 135 M 40,7 M 40,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hao Li Chairman & General Manager
Mei Ling Chen Director, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Rong Wen Huang Independent Director
Jia Xian Zhang Independent Director
Chen Hsiang Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY-17.45%41
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED85.13%236 625
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.33.93%32 376
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD53.92%11 893
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.50.82%11 809
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.76%9 100