  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AHOKU Electronic Company
  News
  Summary
    3002   TW0003002002

AHOKU ELECTRONIC COMPANY

(3002)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

The announcement of resolution of board of directors meeting to conduct exchange of securities certificates in relation to the Company name change

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Ahoku Electronic Company
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:16:27
Subject 
 The announcement of resolution of board of
directors meeting to conduct exchange of securities
certificates in relation to the Company name change
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02
2.Company name:Ahoku Electronic Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The annual general shareholders' meeting on August 18, 2021 has passed
   the resolution of the change of the Company's name. The change
   registration has been approved by Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.
   on September 3, 2021 with approval letter No. 11001163540. The former
   name of the Company is known as ���ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q��, now has
   changed to ���ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q��. The Company's symbol remains ��AHOKU��.
   The Company's stock code remains ��3002��.
(2)The board of directors meeting of the Company on November 2, 2021 has
   confirmed December 7, 2021 as the record date of exchange of securities
   certificates to conduct the replacement affairs of new shares. The plan
   for exchange of securities certificates shall be adopted in accordance
   with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Corporation Procedures for the
   Exchange of Securities Certificates by TWSE Listed Companies. The plan
   still requires the approval from TWSE before implementation. It will be
   announced separately after getting the approval from TWSE.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Name of securities, number of shares, par value per share, total amount
   and exchange ratio of securities certificates:
   (a)Name of securities: former name is ���ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q��, now
      has changed to ���ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q��.
   (b)Number of shares: 102,000,000 shares, par value per share is NT$ 10,
      total amount is NT$ 1,020,000,000. One new share for each share. The
      exchange of securities certificates will be delivered via scripless
      book-entry transfer.
   (c)Exchange ratio of securities certificates: 100%.
   (d)Obligation and right of securities remain unchanged.
(2)Schedule of exchange of securities certificates:
   (a)Book closure date of old securities: 2021/12/02
   (b)Period of book closure on transfers of the old securities:
      2021/12/03~2021/12/07
   (c)Record date of securities exchange: 2021/12/07
   (d)The date of the listing for trading of new securities: 2021/12/08
   (e)The date of the delisting for trading of old securities: 2021/12/08
(3)Procedure of transaction of new stocks:
   (a)All exchanged securities certificates will be transferred to assigned
      central custodial accounts. In order to process the procedure, all
      shareholders are required to open the central custodial accounts.
   (b)Please bring old stocks, seal, account book and other required
      document to Transfer Agency and Registry Department of Fubon
      Securities Co., Ltd. if you have physical stocks currently and the
      share transfer registration has been done.
   (c)Please bring old stocks, seal, account book and other required
      document to Transfer Agency and Registry Department of Fubon
      Securities Co., Ltd. if you have physical stocks currently and the
      share transfer registration has not been done.
   (d)The stocks that have been deposited in assigned central custodial
      accounts Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation will no longer
      require any procedures.
   (e)Stock affairs Agent: Transfer Agency and Registry Department of
      Fubon Securities Co., Ltd., address: 2F, No.17, Xuchang St.,
      Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan. Phone: +886-2-2361-1300.
(4)Any other incomplete matters will be conducted in accordance with the
   Company Act and relevant laws and regulations.
(5)Chairman of the Company is fully authorized to handle when there are
   any other incomplete matters or relevant regulations changed by
   competent authority.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Announcement will be made if there is any change regarding to the above
contents.

Disclaimer

Ahoku Electronic Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
