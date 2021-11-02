The announcement of resolution of board of directors meeting to conduct exchange of securities certificates in relation to the Company name change

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02 2.Company name:Ahoku Electronic Company 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)The annual general shareholders' meeting on August 18, 2021 has passed the resolution of the change of the Company's name. The change registration has been approved by Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. on September 3, 2021 with approval letter No. 11001163540. The former name of the Company is known as ���ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q��, now has changed to ���ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q��. The Company's symbol remains ��AHOKU��. The Company's stock code remains ��3002��. (2)The board of directors meeting of the Company on November 2, 2021 has confirmed December 7, 2021 as the record date of exchange of securities certificates to conduct the replacement affairs of new shares. The plan for exchange of securities certificates shall be adopted in accordance with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Corporation Procedures for the Exchange of Securities Certificates by TWSE Listed Companies. The plan still requires the approval from TWSE before implementation. It will be announced separately after getting the approval from TWSE. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Name of securities, number of shares, par value per share, total amount and exchange ratio of securities certificates: (a)Name of securities: former name is ���ڮ�q�l�u�~�ѥ��������q��, now has changed to ���ڮ�q�l�ѥ��������q��. (b)Number of shares: 102,000,000 shares, par value per share is NT$ 10, total amount is NT$ 1,020,000,000. One new share for each share. The exchange of securities certificates will be delivered via scripless book-entry transfer. (c)Exchange ratio of securities certificates: 100%. (d)Obligation and right of securities remain unchanged. (2)Schedule of exchange of securities certificates: (a)Book closure date of old securities: 2021/12/02 (b)Period of book closure on transfers of the old securities: 2021/12/03~2021/12/07 (c)Record date of securities exchange: 2021/12/07 (d)The date of the listing for trading of new securities: 2021/12/08 (e)The date of the delisting for trading of old securities: 2021/12/08 (3)Procedure of transaction of new stocks: (a)All exchanged securities certificates will be transferred to assigned central custodial accounts. In order to process the procedure, all shareholders are required to open the central custodial accounts. (b)Please bring old stocks, seal, account book and other required document to Transfer Agency and Registry Department of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. if you have physical stocks currently and the share transfer registration has been done. (c)Please bring old stocks, seal, account book and other required document to Transfer Agency and Registry Department of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. if you have physical stocks currently and the share transfer registration has not been done. (d)The stocks that have been deposited in assigned central custodial accounts Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation will no longer require any procedures. (e)Stock affairs Agent: Transfer Agency and Registry Department of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd., address: 2F, No.17, Xuchang St., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan. Phone: +886-2-2361-1300. (4)Any other incomplete matters will be conducted in accordance with the Company Act and relevant laws and regulations. (5)Chairman of the Company is fully authorized to handle when there are any other incomplete matters or relevant regulations changed by competent authority. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Announcement will be made if there is any change regarding to the above contents.