Stock AD AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Ahold Delhaize N.V. Stock price

Equities

AD

NL0011794037

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 08:22:00 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Ahold Delhaize N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.03 EUR +1.05% -4.62% +0.71%
Nov. 09 AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Nov. 09 AHOLD DELHAIZE : Downgraded to Neutral by Bernstein ZD
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 88.80 B 94.76 B Sales 2024 * 91.11 B 97.23 B Capitalization 25.70 B 27.43 B
Net income 2023 * 2,155 M 2,300 M Net income 2024 * 2,433 M 2,596 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,46x
Net Debt 2023 * 14.88 B 15.88 B Net Debt 2024 * 14.50 B 15.47 B EV / Sales 2024 *
0,44x
P/E ratio 2023 *
12,4x
P/E ratio 2024 *
10,4x
Employees 414,000
Yield 2023 *
4,00%
Yield 2024 *
4,31%
Free-Float 98.88%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Ahold Delhaize N.V.

AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Downgraded to Neutral by Bernstein ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Despite the FCF guidance upgrade, the US weakness has spooked investors Alphavalue
AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Royal Ahold Delhaize Shares Fall on Profit Drop, Consensus Miss DJ
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Insurers, financial cos weigh on European shares RE
Ahold Delhaize trims 2023 profit target, flags US margin pressure RE
Royal Ahold Delhaize Raises Cash Flow Guidance, Says It Will Buy Back Shares DJ
Ahold Delhaize Posts Fall in Q3 Attributable Income, Net Sales MT
Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize raises 2023 cash flow target again RE
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Ahold Delhaize N.V.

AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Downgraded to Neutral by Bernstein ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Despite the FCF guidance upgrade, the US weakness has spooked investors Alphavalue
AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
More recommendations

Press releases Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize raises free cash flow guidance for 2023, preparing the company for the next phase of growth and value creation PU
Ahold Delhaize N : raises free cash flow guidance for 2023, preparing the company for the next phase of growth and value creation PU
Ahold Delhaize N : A look into Ahold Delhaize's Q3 2023 highlights PU
Ahold Delhaize N : USA to Sell FreshDirect to Getir PU
More press releases

News in other languages on Ahold Delhaize N.V.

OPINIONES DE LOS ANALISTAS DEL DÍA: Cellnex, Alfen, Almirall, Adyen, Adidas, Diageo, Safran, Leonardo, Sanlorenzo, Rheinmetall...
Adyen helpt AEX in het zadel
AEX lager van start gegaan
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Schneider, Euronext, Alten, Valneva, Adyen, Eiffage, KBC, Thule...
Jerome, ça pique ?
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.84%
1 week-4.82%
Current month-3.66%
1 month-2.37%
3 months-12.02%
6 months-13.07%
Current year+0.50%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
26.15
Extreme 26.145
28.60
1 month
26.15
Extreme 26.145
28.80
Current year
26.15
Extreme 26.145
32.51
1 year
26.15
Extreme 26.145
32.51
3 years
21.50
Extreme 21.5
32.51
5 years
18.04
Extreme 18.038
32.51
10 years
12.29
Extreme 12.2878
32.51
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Frans W. H. Muller CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 61 2016
Ben Wishart CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 60 2012
John-Paul O'Meara IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Bill McEwan BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2016
Helen Weir BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2020
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2014
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES MSCI NETHERLANDS ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF - USD
4.37% 182 M€ +7.71%
ISHARES AEX UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares AEX UCITS ETF - EUR
3.78% 554 M€ +7.01%
ISHARES AEX UCITS ETF (ACC) - EUR ETF iShares AEX UCITS ETF (Acc) - EUR
3.78% 19 M€ +9.97% -
VANECK AEX UCITS ETF - EUR ETF VanEck AEX UCITS ETF - EUR
3.67% 262 M€ +9.23%
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) - EUR ETF AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) - EUR
2.83% 201 M€ +7.87%
More ETFs positioned on Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 27.03 +1.05% 585 547
23-11-10 26.75 -0.50% 2,292,674
23-11-09 26.89 +1.34% 2,999,082
23-11-08 26.53 -7.21% 5,691,684
23-11-07 28.59 +0.88% 1,779,984

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam, November 13, 2023 at 08:04 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Ahold Delhaize N.V. is one of the world leaders in retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution in the United States (63.5%): operated, at the end of 2022, 2,051 stores broken down by names between Food Lion (1,108), Stop & Shop (400), Giant/Martin's (193), Hannaford (185) and Giant Food (165). The group is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website Peapod.com; - retail distribution in Europe (36.5%): operated 5,608 stores under the names Albert Heijn (1,228 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), Mega Image (956 in Romania), Delhaize (830 in Belgium and Luxembourg), Gall & Gall (603 in the Netherlands), AB and Ena Food (632 in Greece), Etos (522 in the Netherlands), Delhaize Serbia (502 in Serbia) and Albert (335 in the Czech Republic). Ahold Delhaize N.V. is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website bol.com. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (19.9%), Europe (16.6%) and the United States (63.5%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
26.75EUR
Average target price
31.80EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+0.50% 27 422 M $
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+17.21% 447 B $
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-11.92% 33 964 M $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
-1.55% 31 571 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+1.33% 27 561 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
+5.96% 27 460 M $
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+24.50% 23 859 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+12.54% 17 645 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
-1.61% 16 226 M $
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
-18.32% 13 909 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer