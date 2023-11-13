Ahold Delhaize N.V. Stock price
Equities
AD
NL0011794037
Food Retail & Distribution
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.03 EUR
|+1.05%
|-4.62%
|+0.71%
|Nov. 09
|AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|Nov. 09
|AHOLD DELHAIZE : Downgraded to Neutral by Bernstein
|ZD
|Sales 2023 *
|88.80 B 94.76 B
|Sales 2024 *
|91.11 B 97.23 B
|Capitalization
|25.70 B 27.43 B
|Net income 2023 *
|2,155 M 2,300 M
|Net income 2024 *
|2,433 M 2,596 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,46x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|14.88 B 15.88 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|14.50 B 15.47 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,44x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
12,4x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
10,4x
|Employees
|414,000
|Yield 2023 *
4,00%
|Yield 2024 *
4,31%
|Free-Float
|98.88%
|1 day
|+0.84%
|1 week
|-4.82%
|Current month
|-3.66%
|1 month
|-2.37%
|3 months
|-12.02%
|6 months
|-13.07%
|Current year
|+0.50%
1 week
26.15
28.60
1 month
26.15
28.80
Current year
26.15
32.51
1 year
26.15
32.51
3 years
21.50
32.51
5 years
18.04
32.51
10 years
12.29
32.51
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|61
|2016
Ben Wishart CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|60
|2012
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Bill McEwan BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2016
Helen Weir BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2020
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.37%
|182 M€
|+7.71%
|3.78%
|554 M€
|+7.01%
|3.78%
|19 M€
|+9.97%
|-
|3.67%
|262 M€
|+9.23%
|2.83%
|201 M€
|+7.87%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|27.03
|+1.05%
|585 547
|23-11-10
|26.75
|-0.50%
|2,292,674
|23-11-09
|26.89
|+1.34%
|2,999,082
|23-11-08
|26.53
|-7.21%
|5,691,684
|23-11-07
|28.59
|+0.88%
|1,779,984
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam, November 13, 2023 at 08:04 am EST
Ahold Delhaize N.V. is one of the world leaders in retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution in the United States (63.5%): operated, at the end of 2022, 2,051 stores broken down by names between Food Lion (1,108), Stop & Shop (400), Giant/Martin's (193), Hannaford (185) and Giant Food (165). The group is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website Peapod.com; - retail distribution in Europe (36.5%): operated 5,608 stores under the names Albert Heijn (1,228 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), Mega Image (956 in Romania), Delhaize (830 in Belgium and Luxembourg), Gall & Gall (603 in the Netherlands), AB and Ena Food (632 in Greece), Etos (522 in the Netherlands), Delhaize Serbia (502 in Serbia) and Albert (335 in the Czech Republic). Ahold Delhaize N.V. is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website bol.com. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (19.9%), Europe (16.6%) and the United States (63.5%).
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
26.75EUR
Average target price
31.80EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.88%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.50%
|27 422 M $
|+17.21%
|447 B $
|-11.92%
|33 964 M $
|-1.55%
|31 571 M $
|+1.33%
|27 561 M $
|+5.96%
|27 460 M $
|+24.50%
|23 859 M $
|+12.54%
|17 645 M $
|-1.61%
|16 226 M $
|-18.32%
|13 909 M $