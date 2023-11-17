AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
November 17, 2023 at 04:46 am EST
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 26.09.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.73 EUR
|-0.19%
|-0.09%
|-0.43%
|10:46am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.37%
|27 943 M $
|+10.05%
|420 B $
|-7.56%
|35 644 M $
|-4.31%
|30 686 M $
|+5.24%
|28 132 M $
|+2.67%
|28 079 M $
|+23.25%
|24 052 M $
|+10.92%
|17 710 M $
|-2.33%
|16 196 M $
|-16.12%
|14 612 M $