Ahold Delhaize N.V. is one of the world leaders in retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution in the United States (61.5%): operated, at the end of 2023, 2,048 stores broken down by names between Food Lion (1,108), Stop & Shop (395), Giant/Martin's (193), Hannaford (187) and Giant Food (165). The group is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website Peapod.com; - retail distribution in Europe (36.5%): operated 5,668 stores under the names Albert Heijn (1,268 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), Mega Image (977 in Romania), Delhaize (818 in Belgium and Luxembourg), Gall & Gall (628 in the Netherlands), AB and Ena Food (585 in Greece), Etos (523 in the Netherlands), Delhaize Serbia (529 in Serbia) and Albert (340 in the Czech Republic). Ahold Delhaize N.V. is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website bol.com. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (21.1%), Europe (17.4%) and United States (61.5%).