AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
October 30, 2023 at 12:07 pm EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 34.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.29 EUR
|+0.71%
|+3.12%
|+5.40%
Government facilitates fresh price negotiations in France; ripple effect likely!
September 01, 2023 at 06:56 am EDT
INTERVIEW - Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize: Solid growth and margins
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : There's never a bad time to buy a winner
