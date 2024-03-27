Ahold Delhaize announces that Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia since October 2018, has decided to step down from the Board of Directors by the end of the year. Information on the succession will be communicated in due course.

Wouter Kolk joined food retailer Ahold in 1991, and subsequently held a number of management positions, including CEO of Dutch retailer Albert Heijn. He was recently appointed to join the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel.

