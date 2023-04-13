Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2023

1On March 15, 2023, before opening of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 971,319,238 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 971,319,238.

Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2022

Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2022 financial statements

Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 12, 2023:

Resolutions

Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board

Overview votes For 643,679,268 98.40% Against 10,438,025 1.60% Abstained 6,232,670 Total 660,349,963 Shares represented 660,349,963 67.98%

Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes For 643,674,220 98.40% Against 10,439,757 1.60% Abstained 6,231,990 Total 660,345,967 Shares represented 660,345,967 67.98%

Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Peter Agnefjäll as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes For 656,245,935 99.53% Against 3,131,180 0.47% Abstained 967,250 Total 660,344,365 Shares represented 660,344,365 67.98%

Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes For 633,561,426 95.97% Against 26,604,523 4.03% Abstained 177,203 Total 660,343,152 Shares represented 660,343,152 67.98%

Agenda item 11: Proposal to reappoint Ms. Katie Doyle as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes For 655,972,348 99.66% Against 2,265,325 0.34% Abstained 2,106,002 Total 660,343,675 Shares represented 660,343,675 67.98%

Page 2/4