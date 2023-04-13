Advanced search
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:39:11 2023-04-13 am EDT
31.35 EUR   -2.73%
Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2023
PU
04/12Ahold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/12Ahold Delhaize N : shareholders adopt 2022 financial statements and approve all agenda items, including (re)appointments to Management and Supervisory Boards
PU
Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2023

04/13/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions taken April 12, 2023

Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 12, 2023:

Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2022 financial statements

Overview votes

For

659,571,502

99.98%

Against

153,371

0.02%

Abstained

633,254

Total

660,358,127

Shares represented1

660,358,127

67.99%

Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2022

Overview votes

For

659,301,224

99.85%

Against

979,245

0.15%

Abstained

82,200

Total

660,362,669

Shares represented

660,362,669

67.99%

Agenda item 6: Remuneration Report (advisory vote)

Overview votes

For

622,905,108

94.43%

Against

36,771,789

5.57%

Abstained

666,690

Total

660,343,587

Shares represented

660,343,587

67.98%

1On March 15, 2023, before opening of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 971,319,238 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 971,319,238.

www.aholddelhaize.com

Page 1/4

Resolutions

Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board

Overview votes

For

643,679,268

98.40%

Against

10,438,025

1.60%

Abstained

6,232,670

Total

660,349,963

Shares represented

660,349,963

67.98%

Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

643,674,220

98.40%

Against

10,439,757

1.60%

Abstained

6,231,990

Total

660,345,967

Shares represented

660,345,967

67.98%

Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Peter Agnefjäll as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

656,245,935

99.53%

Against

3,131,180

0.47%

Abstained

967,250

Total

660,344,365

Shares represented

660,344,365

67.98%

Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

633,561,426

95.97%

Against

26,604,523

4.03%

Abstained

177,203

Total

660,343,152

Shares represented

660,343,152

67.98%

Agenda item 11: Proposal to reappoint Ms. Katie Doyle as member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

655,972,348

99.66%

Against

2,265,325

0.34%

Abstained

2,106,002

Total

660,343,675

Shares represented

660,343,675

67.98%

Page 2/4

Resolutions

Agenda item 12: Proposal to appoint Ms. Julia Vander Ploeg as new member of the Supervisory Board

Overview votes

For

657,103,611

99.84%

Against

1,085,251

0.16%

Abstained

2,101,455

Total

660,290,317

Shares represented

660,290,317

67.98%

Agenda item 13: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Frans Muller as member of the Management Board

Overview votes

For

658,502,224

99.95%

Against

322,039

0.05%

Abstained

1,518,885

Total

660,343,148

Shares represented

660,343,148

67.98%

Agenda item 14: Proposal to appoint Mr. JJ Fleeman as new member of the Management Board

Overview votes

For

658,473,016

99.95%

Against

323,837

0.05%

Abstained

1,530,054

Total

660,326,907

Shares represented

660,326,907

67.98%

Agenda item 15: Proposal to reappoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2024

Overview votes

For

657,187,011

99.92%

Against

524,254

0.08%

Abstained

2,633,489

Total

660,344,754

Shares represented

660,344,754

67.98%

Agenda item 16: Authorization to issue shares

Overview votes

For

649,951,745

98.45%

Against

10,262,708

1.55%

Abstained

129,166

Total

660,343,619

Shares represented

660,343,619

67.98%

Page 3/4

Resolutions

Agenda item 17: Authorization to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

Overview votes

For

640,324,287

97.00%

Against

19,810,506

3.00%

Abstained

209,959

Total

660,344,752

Shares represented

660,344,752

67.98%

Agenda item 18: Authorization to acquire common shares

Overview votes

For

644,856,740

97.72%

Against

15,045,007

2.28%

Abstained

447,368

Total

660,349,115

Shares represented

660,349,115

67.98%

Agenda item 19: Cancellation of shares

Overview votes

For

658,875,419

99.81%

Against

1,287,087

0.19%

Abstained

182,248

Total

660,344,754

Shares represented

660,344,754

67.98%

For more information:

Press office: +31 88 659 5134 Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media: Instagram @Ahold-Delhaize

LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize

Page 4/4

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 14:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 89 638 M 98 417 M 98 417 M
Net income 2023 2 425 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
Net Debt 2023 14 176 M 15 564 M 15 564 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 31 273 M 34 336 M 34 336 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 279 450
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,23 €
Average target price 32,33 €
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.06%34 336
WALMART INC.5.32%402 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.12%37 984
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.73%32 005
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.24%30 088
