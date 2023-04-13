Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2023
General Meeting of Shareholders
Resolutions taken April 12, 2023
Summary of the resolutions taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (Royal Ahold Delhaize) on April 12, 2023:
Agenda item 4: Proposal to adopt the 2022 financial statements
Overview votes
For
659,571,502
99.98%
Against
153,371
0.02%
Abstained
633,254
Total
660,358,127
Shares represented
1
660,358,127
67.99%
Agenda item 5: Proposal to determine the dividend over financial year 2022
Overview votes
For
659,301,224
99.85%
Against
979,245
0.15%
Abstained
82,200
Total
660,362,669
Shares represented
660,362,669
67.99%
Agenda item 6: Remuneration Report (advisory vote)
Overview votes
For
622,905,108
94.43%
Against
36,771,789
5.57%
Abstained
666,690
Total
660,343,587
Shares represented
660,343,587
67.98%
1On March 15, 2023, before opening of the markets, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. had 971,319,238 ordinary shares outstanding. The total number of voting rights is 971,319,238.
www.aholddelhaize.com
Page 1/4
Resolutions
Agenda item 7: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Management Board
Overview votes
For
643,679,268
98.40%
Against
10,438,025
1.60%
Abstained
6,232,670
Total
660,349,963
Shares represented
660,349,963
67.98%
Agenda item 8: Proposal for discharge of liabilities of the members of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
643,674,220
98.40%
Against
10,439,757
1.60%
Abstained
6,231,990
Total
660,345,967
Shares represented
660,345,967
67.98%
Agenda item 9: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Peter Agnefjäll as member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
656,245,935
99.53%
Against
3,131,180
0.47%
Abstained
967,250
Total
660,344,365
Shares represented
660,344,365
67.98%
Agenda item 10: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Bill McEwan as member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
633,561,426
95.97%
Against
26,604,523
4.03%
Abstained
177,203
Total
660,343,152
Shares represented
660,343,152
67.98%
Agenda item 11: Proposal to reappoint Ms. Katie Doyle as member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
655,972,348
99.66%
Against
2,265,325
0.34%
Abstained
2,106,002
Total
660,343,675
Shares represented
660,343,675
67.98%
Page 2/4
Resolutions
Agenda item 12: Proposal to appoint Ms. Julia Vander Ploeg as new member of the Supervisory Board
Overview votes
For
657,103,611
99.84%
Against
1,085,251
0.16%
Abstained
2,101,455
Total
660,290,317
Shares represented
660,290,317
67.98%
Agenda item 13: Proposal to reappoint Mr. Frans Muller as member of the Management Board
Overview votes
For
658,502,224
99.95%
Against
322,039
0.05%
Abstained
1,518,885
Total
660,343,148
Shares represented
660,343,148
67.98%
Agenda item 14: Proposal to appoint Mr. JJ Fleeman as new member of the Management Board
Overview votes
For
658,473,016
99.95%
Against
323,837
0.05%
Abstained
1,530,054
Total
660,326,907
Shares represented
660,326,907
67.98%
Agenda item 15: Proposal to reappoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2024
Overview votes
For
657,187,011
99.92%
Against
524,254
0.08%
Abstained
2,633,489
Total
660,344,754
Shares represented
660,344,754
67.98%
Agenda item 16: Authorization to issue shares
Overview votes
For
649,951,745
98.45%
Against
10,262,708
1.55%
Abstained
129,166
Total
660,343,619
Shares represented
660,343,619
67.98%
Page 3/4
Resolutions
Agenda item 17: Authorization to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights
Overview votes
For
640,324,287
97.00%
Against
19,810,506
3.00%
Abstained
209,959
Total
660,344,752
Shares represented
660,344,752
67.98%
Agenda item 18: Authorization to acquire common shares
Overview votes
For
644,856,740
97.72%
Against
15,045,007
2.28%
Abstained
447,368
Total
660,349,115
Shares represented
660,349,115
67.98%
Agenda item 19: Cancellation of shares
Overview votes
For
658,875,419
99.81%
Against
1,287,087
0.19%
Abstained
182,248
Total
660,344,754
Shares represented
660,344,754
67.98%
For more information:
Press office:
+31 88 659 5134 Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213
Social media: Instagram @Ahold-Delhaize
LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize
Page 4/4
Disclaimer
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 14:14:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Sales 2023
89 638 M
98 417 M
98 417 M
Net income 2023
2 425 M
2 662 M
2 662 M
Net Debt 2023
14 176 M
15 564 M
15 564 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,9x
Yield 2023
3,38%
Capitalization
31 273 M
34 336 M
34 336 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,51x
EV / Sales 2024
0,49x
Nbr of Employees
279 450
Free-Float
97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
32,23 €
Average target price
32,33 €
Spread / Average Target
0,32%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.