Ahold Delhaize N : Albert Heijn makes progress in becoming an even more sustainable business

February 10, 2022 - The mission of Dutch Ahold Delhaize brand Albert Heijn is: "Together we make better eating the easy choice. For everyone." Through this mission, the brand takes responsibility for using the planet's resources more sustainably. Albert Heijn has announced that 240 electric charging stations will be installed at Albert Heijn stores this year. And Albert Heijn Belgium was named most vegan friendly supermarket in Flanders and Brussels. These are just two examples of the great steps Albert Heijn is taking to be an even more sustainable business.

Albert Heijn and Eneco eMobility have reached a partnership agreement to install electric charging poles at Albert Heijn stores. This year, 240 of these stations will be installed at stores, giving customers a convenient way to charge their cars and making it easier to make a conscious choice to come to the store by sustainable transport -- in addition to cycling or walking, of course. The energy powering the charging poles is fully sustainable and comes from Dutch wind energy.

In addition, the supermarket announced that all of Albert Heijn's own stores in the Netherlands and Belgium will stop using natural gas by 2023, enabling an additional CO2 reduction of 1.8%.

Albert Heijn has also taken important steps in making logistics and distribution more sustainable. By investing in the latest technical solutions, Albert Heijn has received a BREEAM [Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method] certificate for seven of its home shopping centers, five distribution centers and the Ahold Delhaize Zaandam Office.

Albert Heijn has lowered its CO2 emissions by 92% through initiatives that include:

Purchasing electricity generated by 100% Dutch wind energy since early 2021, sourced from Eneco's "Hollandse Wind" (Dutch Wind).

Building new stores that don't run on natural gas since 2010; as a result, three-quarters of its stores already run without gas, and the brand will reach 100% by 2023.

In total, more than 40 kilometers of wall refrigeration units in all stores are covered with refrigeration doors, and low refrigeration units are equipped with night cover.

In almost half of the stores, heat pumps capture the heat from the coolers to heat the store.

In 50% of stores, cooling is done with natural refrigerants, which pollute much less than chemical refrigerants.

310,000 LED lights have been installed in stores for a 50% energy savings.

Solar panels are being installed on more and more roofs at Albert Heijn's locations. For example, the distribution center in Zaandam has 11,063 of them, or the equivalent of 2.5 soccer fields.

Albert Heijn Belgium was named the most vegan friendly supermarket in Flanders and Brussels. The brand won this award for the first time in 2020, through a survey conducted by BE Vegan, EVA and Bite Back. According to these organizations, Albert Heijn Belgium particularly excels in vegan charcuterie and vegan cheeses - two areas where it leaves its competitors far behind. It also achieved top scores in all other dairy substitute segments (milk, cream, yogurt, butter and ice cream).

Raf Van den Heuvel, General Manager of Albert Heijn Belgium said, "We have been consciously focusing on vegan since the start of Albert Heijn Belgium. Recently, the demand for vegan products has grown strongly and you can see that in our wider range. We think it's important to continue to surprise our customers with popular vegan products and innovations. We do this by introducing many new products with a competitive price. It is our mission to make better eating accessible together for everyone. This award proves that we also keep that promise. We are particularly happy about that."