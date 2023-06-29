Amundi Asset Management - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
Amundi Asset Management - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction29 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyAmundi Asset Management
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares38.981,00
|Number of voting rights38.981,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Deutschland GmbH )
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares145.542,00
|Number of voting rights145.542,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Singapore Ltd)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares58.716,00
|Number of voting rights58.716,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares280.064,00
|Number of voting rights280.064,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Austria GmbH)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares13.857,00
|Number of voting rights13.857,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Japan Ltd )
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares117.999,00
|Number of voting rights117.999,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi SGR SpA)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.758.183,00
|Number of voting rights2.758.183,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(CPR AM)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.678,00
|Number of voting rights2.678,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Canada Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares15.528.106,00
|Number of voting rights15.528.106,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Asset Management)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares9.399.125,00
|Number of voting rights9.399.125,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares376.986,00
|Number of voting rights376.986,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Ireland Limited )
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares367.677,00
|Number of voting rights367.677,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Societe Generale Gestion)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,98 %
|Directly real0,96 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,02 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,98 %
|Directly real0,96 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,02 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 29 June 2023
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 19:19:29 UTC.