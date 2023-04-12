Advanced search
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-04-12 am EDT
32.23 EUR   -0.12%
03:20pAhold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
01:20pAhold Delhaize N : shareholders adopt 2022 financial statements and approve all agenda items, including (re)appointments to Management and Supervisory Boards
PU
03:40aAhold Delhaize N : holds Annual General Meeting, welcoming shareholders in Zaandam and virtually
PU
Ahold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares357.577,00 Number of voting rights526.526,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares47.894.584,00 Number of voting rights58.965.273,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights1.656.566,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares11.086.412,00 Number of voting rights11.086.412,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding6,08 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,91 % Indirectly potential1,17 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding7,40 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,04 % Indirectly potential1,36 %

Date last update: 12 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 89 638 M 97 837 M 97 837 M
Net income 2023 2 425 M 2 646 M 2 646 M
Net Debt 2023 14 176 M 15 472 M 15 472 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 31 273 M 34 336 M 34 133 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 279 450
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.21%34 176
WALMART INC.5.84%404 537
SYSCO CORPORATION2.45%39 756
KROGER CO. (THE)7.58%34 410
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.40%31 759
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.82%30 200
