  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:49 2023-04-21 am EDT
31.43 EUR   +0.54%
03:30pAhold Delhaize N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03:30pAhold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/20Retailers scouting for new income streams
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam

04/21/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights1.681.165,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares348.919,00 Number of voting rights526.128,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares10.723.793,00 Number of voting rights10.723.793,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares48.157.337,00 Number of voting rights59.654.261,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding6,07 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,94 % Indirectly potential1,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding7,44 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,11 % Indirectly potential1,33 %

Date last update: 21 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 89 365 M 98 106 M 98 106 M
Net income 2023 2 397 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
Net Debt 2023 14 273 M 15 669 M 15 669 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,47%
Capitalization 30 501 M 33 485 M 33 485 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 279 450
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,26 €
Average target price 32,48 €
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.47%33 275
WALMART INC.6.47%407 218
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.68%37 766
KROGER CO. (THE)6.44%34 295
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED15.49%31 783
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED2.67%29 204
