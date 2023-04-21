Ahold Delhaize N : BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 35000363
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights1.681.165,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares348.919,00
Number of voting rights526.128,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares10.723.793,00
Number of voting rights10.723.793,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares48.157.337,00
Number of voting rights59.654.261,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding6,07 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,94 %
Indirectly potential1,13 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding7,44 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,11 %
Indirectly potential1,33 %
Date last update: 21 April 2023
Disclaimer
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Sales 2023
89 365 M
98 106 M
98 106 M
Net income 2023
2 397 M
2 631 M
2 631 M
Net Debt 2023
14 273 M
15 669 M
15 669 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,7x
Yield 2023
3,47%
Capitalization
30 501 M
33 485 M
33 485 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
EV / Sales 2024
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
279 450
Free-Float
97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
31,26 €
Average target price
32,48 €
Spread / Average Target
3,91%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.