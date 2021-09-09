Ahold Delhaize N : Dutch celebrities, experts and organizations launch educational app 'On Track'

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - September 9, 2021 - The On Track foundation, an initiative of Ahold Delhaize and several partners, is launching an entirely new way of learning today. On Track offers lessons from Dutch celebrities and experts such as Roxeanne Hazes, Typhoon and Ronald Giphart through bite-sized, social-style videos in a free app. On Track's mission is to make learning accessible to everyone. In doing so, the foundation responds to the increasing demand and importance for people to learn new skills for pleasure, work or mental health.

Much is said and written about continuing to learn and develop. Especially in these times when everything is constantly changing. This creates challenges but also opportunities. Opportunities that can be seized by gaining knowledge. After all, it is easier to adapt to a changing society if you have the right tools, whether it concerns technological, cultural or social changes. Also, learning is good for your mental health: it brings happiness and keeps people mentally fit for longer.



'From research we know that many people like to learn something new, preferably online. We also know that people experience barriers when it comes to self-development. Via the foundation we would like to remove these barriers and give the Dutch access to knowledge in an accessible way. Ahold Delhaize took the initiative for On Track, and we subsequently started fleshing it out with many partners, Dutch celebrities and experts. I am extremely proud that we are launching On Track together today,' said Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.



Dutch celebrities share lessons from personal experience

From a short, creative course to concrete assignments and from surprising insights to a fascinating story: learning and developing yourself is now possible for everyone. The On Track app can be downloaded by anyone and the content is offered in videos of three to five minutes maximum. This content is provided exclusively by On Track, and based on current events and user demand, new tracks are added regularly.



Various Dutch celebrities and experts are contributing to on On Track. Ronald Giphart tells us all about the power of reading and how reading makes you more attractive, Roxeanne Hazes gives a lesson about self-love, and spoken word artist Typhoon takes people 'back to yourself' on the basis of seven spoken words. Or think of Pepijn Lanen (Faberyayo) who with his '7 mantras for creativity' will ensure that a creative idea that has been on the shelf for months will finally be developed, Maarten van der Weijden on perseverance and increasing the chances of success regardless of the circumstances, or Selwyn Senatori who, under the motto 'there is a first time for everything', explains how to start with your first work of art.

A prominent and varied partner network is united in the On Track foundation, including Randstad Group Netherlands, Google, Unilever, de Gelijke Kansen Alliantie (Equal Opportunities Alliance), Albeda College, Microsoft, NS, RTL and others. Together they are committed to inspiring, motivating and enabling Dutch people to learn in an accessible way.



The Albeda college says about their On Track partnership: 'As Albeda we stand for an inclusive society where equal opportunities for every individual, and especially our students and employees, are an important goal. Education, development and mindset are key factors in getting and taking opportunities. We believe in lifelong learning and want to encourage and facilitate this. We see On Track as a tool that supports us in this task, ecause learning should be personal, inspiring and without barriers. The app offers an answer to this, and we are happy to support it.



There is also interest in On Track from the academic world. Mirjam van Praag, president of VU University Amsterdam: 'In education, there can be more room for new ways of digital learning. I am very curious about On Track and the opportunities it can offer for the university.'



On Track continues to renew itself - new tracks are added regularly. With On Track, people continue to discover new things. Fun, accessible and always inspiring. Learning becomes as much fun as checking your socials.



About On Track

The mission of the On Track foundation is to make learning and development accessible to everyone. On Track is an app that offers free lessons from Dutch celebrities and experts. There is an increasing need and necessity for people to learn new things; for sustainable employability, but it is also beneficial for your mental health. On Track makes learning fun and accessible. In short videos, you can learn more about the power of reading with Ronald Giphart, you will be inspired with 7 mantras about creativity by Pepijn Lanen and Roxeanne Hazes takes you along in her track about self-love. From personal development to jobs, from art to digital safety - On Track is packed with knowledge and insights that make learning as easy and fun as checking your socials. The app is an initiative of a diverse partner network that includes: Ahold Delhaize, Accenture, Albeda College, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Dentsu, Etos, Facebook, Fonds Gehandicaptensport, Gall & Gall, Gelijke Kansen Alliantie, Google, Go Spooky, Nederlands Instituut voor Beeld & Geluid, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Microsoft, NLGroeit, NL2025, NS, Randstad Groep Nederland, Rivièra Maison, RTL, Salesforce, &samhoud, Speakers Academy, UNICEF Nederland, Unilever, Vodafone Ziggo and WeTransfer. Download the On Track app or visit www.ontrack.nl.