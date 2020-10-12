Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ahold Delhaize N : Hannaford Recalls Portland Pie Items; Police Investigate Razor Blades in Dough --Portland Press Herald

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

--Hannaford Supermarkets has recalled Portland Pie cheese and dough products, citing "what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects."

--According to reports in outlets including the Portland Press Herald, a former employee of It'll Be Pizza was arrested as Saco, Maine, police investigated a report of razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough. It'll Be Pizza supplied the Portland Pie dough, according to the reports.

--Hannaford, part of Ahold Delhaize USA, said no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

https://www.pressherald.com/2020/10/11/suspect-in-saco-hannaford-pizza-dough-tampering-case-arrested-in-new-hampshire/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1946ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. -0.49% 24.61 Delayed Quote.10.92%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.248 End-of-day quote.8.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
05:46pAHOLD DELHAIZE N : Hannaford Recalls Portland Pie Items; Police Investigate Razo..
DJ
09:20aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : will publish its Q3 results on November 4, 2020
PU
07:01aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
MD
10/09AHOLD DELHAIZE : Jefferies is less optimistic
MD
10/06AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update October 6, 2020
PU
10/06AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
10/06Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
10/02AHOLD DELHAIZE : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/01AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Coffee Company opens state-of-the-art roasting facility to en..
PU
09/30AHOLD DELHAIZE N : AD Q2 2020 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 72 734 M 85 923 M 85 923 M
Net income 2020 2 103 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net Debt 2020 11 714 M 13 838 M 13 838 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 25 985 M 30 690 M 30 697 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,08 €
Last Close Price 24,61 €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.92%30 854
SYSCO CORPORATION-20.53%34 608
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.92%34 411
TESCO PLC-13.95%27 813
KROGER18.83%26 699
AEON CO., LTD.24.72%22 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group