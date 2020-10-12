Ahold Delhaize N : Hannaford Recalls Portland Pie Items; Police Investigate Razor Blades in Dough --Portland Press Herald

By Josh Beckerman

--Hannaford Supermarkets has recalled Portland Pie cheese and dough products, citing "what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects."

--According to reports in outlets including the Portland Press Herald, a former employee of It'll Be Pizza was arrested as Saco, Maine, police investigated a report of razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough. It'll Be Pizza supplied the Portland Pie dough, according to the reports.

--Hannaford, part of Ahold Delhaize USA, said no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

