  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36 2022-09-30 am EDT
26.14 EUR   +0.48%
04:14aAhold Delhaize N : How Ahold Delhaize brands are working towards a larger plant-based and vegetarian assortment
PU
09/29Stop & Shop Joins American Cancer Society to Fight Breast Cancer; 14th Annual Register Campaign to Support Survivors and Thrivers and Fund the Future
AQ
09/28Ahold Delhaize to Propose President/CEO Reappointment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : How Ahold Delhaize brands are working towards a larger plant-based and vegetarian assortment

10/01/2022 | 04:14am EDT
October 1, 2022 - Over the past few years, the demand for plant-based and vegetarian foods has seen explosive growth and continues to grow. At Ahold Delhaize, we also see a continuing shift towards health, well-being and sustainability. Customers are looking to our brands for fresh, healthy and sustainable inspiration to help them put delicious, nutritious family meals on the table every day. Therefore, our brands are continuously working towards improving their plant-based or vegetarian assortments and are helping make customers and associates more aware of what they eat and how it impacts their health and the planet.

World Vegetarian Day In honor of World Vegetarian Day today, we're sharing the great initiatives our local brands are continuously working on to promote plant-based and vegetarian assortments in-store and online.

Giant Foodin the U.S. for example has worked diligently to give customers a true omnichannel experience when shopping or searching for plant-based products on Giantfood.com. In relevant categories such as meat, seafood and dairy; plant-based has been incorporated into the online aisle experience for ease of customer shop ability. Additionally, Giant Food aims to place plant-based or vegetarian items as the first product customers will see as they enter a department.

FreshDirect, our leading online food grocer in the U.S. has increased its plant-based assortment within the dairy category by 6% in 2022, adding 76 new plant-based items to the site. They're also ensuring that plant-based consumers are able to enjoy seasonal flavored products this year with a variety of festive flavors - pumpkin, maple, peppermint, etc. - across yogurt, alternative milks, and even an oat-based Nog! FreshDirect also has a dedicated vegan and vegetarian landing pagewhere customers can easily shop the assortment.

Stop & Shopoffers a free "Nutrition 101: Plant-based Eating" webinarwith registered dietitians that explains how plant-based eating does not have to be difficult and shares tips to get started. It also offers a shoppable online pagethat includes better-for-you plant-based picks to inspire creative cooking ideas. In-store, Stop & Shop has integrated many plant-based items into its departments and it continues to see great innovation and growth in several plant-sourced products.

All of our other U.S. supermarkets including Food Lion, Hannaford and The GIANT Company also have a great range of plant-based and vegetarian assortments both in-store and online.

Albert Heijn, our local brand in the Netherlands is helping customers get more protein from plant sources by increasing its plant-based assortment with more than 1000 products on offer and 150 new products this year. It also encourages customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle by promoting the consumption of more fruit and vegetables, fiber, water, less sugars and fats via recipes from Allerhande (brand recipe magazine) and the help of their FoodFirst Lifestyle Coach app.

Other European brands including Albert and Delhaize Serbia are also increasing their plant-based assortments. Delhaize Serbia together with domestic producers are developing innovative items, which is opening the space for plant-based production processes.

Learn more
To learn more about how Ahold Delhaize is making healthier choices more widely available, check out our healthier choices webpage

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 022 M 81 410 M 81 410 M
Net income 2022 2 281 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net Debt 2022 14 642 M 14 357 M 14 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 25 829 M 25 328 M 25 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 26,14 €
Average target price 31,01 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-13.27%25 328
WALMART INC.-8.60%352 037
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.98%35 787
KROGER-3.34%31 317
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.76%26 446
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.36%26 076