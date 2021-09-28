Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 09/28 04:19:58 am
28.38 EUR   -0.91%
Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 28, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 606,980 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 20, 2021 up to and including September 24, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.55 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 28,367,721 common shares for a total consideration of € 690.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
