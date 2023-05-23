Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:15 2023-05-23 am EDT
30.69 EUR   +0.07%
01:57pAhold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
PU
02:10aAhold Delhaize N : share buyback update May 23, 2023
PU
05/16Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

05/23/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date23 may 2023 - 08:32
Statutory nameKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
TitleAhold Delhaize share buyback update

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 17:56:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
01:57pAhold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
PU
02:10aAhold Delhaize N : share buyback update May 23, 2023
PU
05/16Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
PU
05/16Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update, May 16 2023
PU
05/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Share buyback
CO
05/15AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/12AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/11AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
05/11AHOLD DELHAIZE : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/11Ahold Delhaize : Q1: US remains robust; attempted overhaul of the Belgian..
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 88 738 M 95 602 M 95 602 M
Net income 2023 2 427 M 2 615 M 2 615 M
Net Debt 2023 14 706 M 15 844 M 15 844 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 29 754 M 32 136 M 32 056 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 414 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,67 €
Average target price 33,17 €
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.14.27%32 136
WALMART INC.5.73%400 799
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.34%36 380
KROGER CO. (THE)11.35%35 868
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED13.74%30 781
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED2.72%29 152
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer