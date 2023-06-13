Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date13 jun 2023 - 07:39
Statutory nameKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
TitleAhold Delhaize share buyback update
Date last update: 13 June 2023
Disclaimer
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:33:07 UTC.