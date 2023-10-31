Ahold Delhaize N.V. is one of the world leaders in retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution in the United States (63.5%): operated, at the end of 2022, 2,051 stores broken down by names between Food Lion (1,108), Stop & Shop (400), Giant/Martin's (193), Hannaford (185) and Giant Food (165). The group is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website Peapod.com; - retail distribution in Europe (36.5%): operated 5,608 stores under the names Albert Heijn (1,228 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), Mega Image (956 in Romania), Delhaize (830 in Belgium and Luxembourg), Gall & Gall (603 in the Netherlands), AB and Ena Food (632 in Greece), Etos (522 in the Netherlands), Delhaize Serbia (502 in Serbia) and Albert (335 in the Czech Republic). Ahold Delhaize N.V. is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website bol.com. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (19.9%), Europe (16.6%) and the United States (63.5%).