Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date12 mar 2024 - 08:04
Statutory nameKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
TitleAhold Delhaize share buyback update
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202403120000000002_20240312_Share-buyback_Press-release_final.docx(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 12 March 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 10:12:37 UTC.