Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date26 mar 2024 - 08:44
Statutory nameKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
TitleAhold Delhaize share buyback update
Previous result
Next result

Date last update: 26 March 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 09:03:02 UTC.