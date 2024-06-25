Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date25 jun 2024 - 08:27
Statutory nameKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
TitleAhold Delhaize share buyback update
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406250000000005_20240625_Share-buyback_Press-release.docx(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 25 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 08:06:17 UTC.