Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, program to recommence shortly after closed period

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, program to recommence shortly after closed period

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 12, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 593,977 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including October 8, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €29.09 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 29,565,599 common shares for a total consideration of € 725 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

Execution of the program is planned to recommence shortly after the end of the closed period which commenced this week.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as recommence, shortly after, planned, the end of or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
03:24aAHOLD DELHAIZE : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
MD
02:38aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : to Resume $1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program 'Shortly' After Closed Tra..
MT
02:00aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, program to recommence shortly after closed period
AQ
10/05AHOLD DELHAIZE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/05AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
GL
10/04AHOLD DELHAIZE N : announces it is appointing Natalia Wallenberg as new Chief Human Resour..
AQ
09/30AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
09/30AHOLD DELHAIZE N : announces it is appointing Natalia Wallenberg as new Chief Human Resour..
AQ
09/30Ahold Delhaize Appoints Natalia Wallenberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
09/29WORKING TOGETHER TO REDUCE FOOD WAST : 10x20x30 initiative two years on
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72 759 M 84 160 M 84 160 M
Net income 2021 2 065 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
Net Debt 2021 12 264 M 14 186 M 14 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 29 574 M 34 225 M 34 207 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 28,88 €
Average target price 28,80 €
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.24.95%34 225
WALMART INC.-3.21%389 079
SYSCO CORPORATION11.58%42 447
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.26%37 458
THE KROGER CO.24.62%29 433
TESCO PLC16.83%28 277