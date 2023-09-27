Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction26 sep 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital9.607.528,04 EUR
|Total votes960.752.804,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0011794037
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification971.265.804
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0011794037
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value960.752.804
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 27 September 2023
Disclaimer
