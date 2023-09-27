Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Date of transaction26 sep 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital9.607.528,04 EUR Total votes960.752.804,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0011794037 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification971.265.804 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0011794037 ISIN0,01 Nominal value960.752.804 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 27 September 2023

