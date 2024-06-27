Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction26 jun 2024
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital9.368.377,28 EUR Total votes936.837.728,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISIN Disclosure0,01 Previous notification944.103.372 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0011794037 ISIN0,01 Nominal value936.837.728 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 27 June 2024

Attachments

