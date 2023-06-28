Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11:37:48 2023-06-28 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
30.99
EUR
+1.09%
+3.94%
+15.46%
Ahold Delhaize N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 27 jun 2023 Person obliged to notify Norges Bank Issuing institution Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 35000363 Place of residence Amsterdam Previous result Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares29.467.789,00
Number of voting rights29.467.789,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,02 %
Directly real3,02 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,02 %
Directly real3,02 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 June 2023
Disclaimer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 19:22:06 UTC.
Date
Price
Change
Volume
2023-06-28
30.99 €
+1.09%
1 733 843
2023-06-27
30.66 €
+1.39%
1,983,124
2023-06-26
30.24 €
-0.02%
1,835,863
2023-06-23
30.24 €
+1.46%
2,396,782
2023-06-22
29.81 €
-0.03%
1,499,991
Ahold Delhaize N.V. is one of the world leaders in retailing. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- retail distribution in the United States (63.5%): operated, at the end of 2022, 2,051 stores broken down by names between Food Lion (1,108), Stop & Shop (400), Giant/Martin's (193), Hannaford (185) and Giant Food (165). The group is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website Peapod.com;
- retail distribution in Europe (36.5%): operated 5,608 stores under the names Albert Heijn (1,228 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), Mega Image (956 in Romania), Delhaize (830 in Belgium and Luxembourg), Gall & Gall (603 in the Netherlands), AB and Ena Food (632 in Greece), Etos (522 in the Netherlands), Delhaize Serbia (502 in Serbia) and Albert (335 in the Czech Republic). Ahold Delhaize N.V. is also active in sale and home or workplace delivery of groceries through the Website bol.com.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (19.9%), Europe (16.6%) and the United States (63.5%).
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
33.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.12% Consensus